Norwich City v West Brom: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Norwich City have had a strong start to the new season and currently sit second in the league having won six of their opening nine games.

The Canaries have really come into form once settling into the new campaign having won their last six games and being on a fantastic winning run.

After a 3-2 win against Bristol City yesterday evening, Dean Smith’s side are now preparing for a home game against West Brom at the weekend.

The Baggies have had a much less successful start to the season having won just one game so far and losing their derby game against Birmingham City 3-2 last night.

As the last game before the international break, both teams will be keen to finish the first period of the season with a win.

Latest team news

Norwich have a number of injuries to contest with currently as Adam Idah, Dimi Giannoulis, Sam McCallum, Jacob Sorensen and Liam Gibbs are all out.

Giannoulis has been doing some fitness training and is moving whist Gibbs is out of a protective boot but it’s unlikely anyone will be available for the weekend.

Semi Ajayi, Kean Bryan and Daryl Dike all remain out with none of them being available for the weekend.

New signings Martin Kelly and Tom Rogic are both in the process of working up to match fitness too.

Score prediction

You have to back Norwich City in this game given how their season in going in comparison to West Brom’s.

The Canaries are in brilliant form whilst West Brom will be feeling particularly low after the defeat against Birmingham.

Therefore, we are going for a comfortable 3-1 win for Norwich.

Is there a live stream?

The game takes place on Saturday afternoon so there is no free stream although fans can access audio commentary through the club.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place on Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.