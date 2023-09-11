Norwich City aim to get back to winning ways in an otherwise sterling start to the Championship campaign.

The Canaries have looked revitalised so far this season, with victories against Hull City, Millwall, and Huddersfield Town putting David Wagner's side in the top six prior to the international break.

Norwich, sitting in fifth place on 10 points, hope to preserve their perfect home return after fallin go their first defeat on their travels to Rotherham United last time out.

Stoke City, meanwhile, will be eager to spoil the party despite an inconsistent start to the campaign. Alex Neil's side have lost their last two games to Preston and Millwall and will be wary of Norwich's attacking dominance with the highest goalscoring record in the division with 14 goals from five outings.

The Potters have looked threatening at times, however, with emphatic 4-1 and 6-1 victories over Rotherham in the league and cup respectively highlighting the ability of their new-look frontline. Another win over Watford, meanwhile, sees the Staffordshire outfit sit on six points in 16th place.

What's the latest Norwich City and Stoke City team news?

Norwich will nervously await the state of Marcelino Núñez's injury after sustaining a second-grade ankle sprain, according to Encancha, and could be out for several weeks.

The Chilean international joins Josh Sargent on the injury list with the American suffering a serious ankle injury in a freak accident against Huddersfield.

On a more positive note, this weekend's clash could present debuts to late summer arrivals Danny Batth and Hwang Ui-jo to strengthen the defensive and forward options respectively.

The visitors possess one notable absence in Lewis Baker with the former Chelsea midfielder and could be set for a few more weeks on the sidelines as he continues his recovery following knee surgery.

A trip to East Anglia, meanwhile, could spell a full debut for new signing Lynden Gooch following his arrival from Sunderland while young defender Junior Tchamadeu from Colchester United awaits his first minutes in the red and white stripes.

Is there a live stream for the Norwich City v Stoke City game?

There will be no live stream available in the UK for the Saturday match due to the TV blackout.

UK-based consumers, meanwhile, will be available to listen to the match live via BBC Radio Norfolk and Stoke respectively while video highlights will be available on ITV 4's English Football League Highlights, starting at 11pm on Saturday.

How much are tickets for the Norwich City v Stoke City game?

Norwich will be hoping for a bumper home crowd to spur their side to victory after selling out their season ticket allocation ahead of the new season.

The 27,000-seater stadium bared witness to a 3-1 victory in favour of the hosts last time the two sides met with an Aaron Ramsey Brace and a third from Gabriel Sara confirming all three points.

Adult fans from either side will have to pay £31 in hopes of seeing victory this time round with a significant price drop for other age categories.

Over 65s and young adults (18-20) will cost £21 while under 18s come in at £16. The lowest at £11, meanwhile, are available to those under 12.

Away tickets are still on sale and will cost £31 for adults, £21 for over-65s and under-21s, £16 for under-16s, and £11 for under-12s.

What time does the Stoke City v Norwich City game kick-off?

The Championship fixture is set for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 16th September.

Both sides will be eyeing up another three points to gain some momentum following the international break.