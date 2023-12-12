Norwich City host Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night, with the Canaries looking to get back to winning ways following a 0-0 draw on Saturday with Preston, meanwhile Danny Rohl's Owls will be aiming for a third consecutive win to help their Championship survival bid.

The Canaries will be aiming for a victory, as it is vital that they establish some form ahead of a trip to bitter rivals and promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town on Saturday, whereas a win for the Owls could see them just five points adrift of safety, should other results go their way, but perhaps more importantly, it would be there third win in a row which could really instill a belief that the Steel City outfit can stay up.

The clubs have not faced each other since March 2021, when the Canaries picked up a 2-1 win on their way to winning the Championship title, whilst Wednesday were relegated at the end of a miserable 2020-21 Championship campaign.

Norwich City c Sheffield Wednesday team news

The Owls' club website confirmed on Monday afternoon that 18-year-old Bailey Cadamarteri, who has been talked about a lot following his first goal in senior football against Blackburn earlier this month, has signed a new contract at the club which could bring a big morale boost to the club ahead of their upcoming fixture.

Both sides currently have long-term injury absentees with defenders Ben Gibson out until later this month and Grant Hanley still sidelined, meanwhile Owls forward Malik Wilks will not be back until the new year, having been ruled out for eight weeks in late November.

The Canaries will also be without South Korean forward Hwang Ui-Jo, who scored two goals in as many games before being forced off early with a hamstring injury in a match against Watford in late November.

Fellow canaries attacker Josh Sargent remains sidelined until the new year, and is certainly a big player who has been missed by manager David Wagner and co, although goals scored by the previously mentioned Hwang as well as Adam Idah have helped to ease the blow.

Owls defender Dominic Iorfa also looks likely to be an absentee on Wednesday night, having picked up an injury after just four minutes in a game against Blackburn Rovers in early December.

Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

The clash at Carrow Road gets underway at 7:45pm on Wednesday evening.

Is Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game via the Sky Sports Football Red Button, and Sky Sports App.

Canaries fans will be able to purchase a streaming pass for the game via the club website at a cost of £10, meanwhile the Wednesday faithful can also purchase a live stream match pass for £10 via their club's website.

Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday tickets

Canaries fans can buy tickets from the club website here, with tickets being priced at £26 for adults, £16 for ages 18-20 and 65+, £11 for ages 12-17 and £6 for ages 2-11 whilst Owls fans can purchase tickets from their club here for the same prices, plus a £1 booking fee.