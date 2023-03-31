After their excursions in the FA Cup before the international break, Sheffield United will return to Championship action this weekend when they make the long trip to Norfolk to take on Norwich City.

Both sides perhaps expected to be automatic promotion rivals this season, but it hasn't happened for the Canaries who are instead vying for a play-off place, whereas the Blades currently sit second in the table and are three points ahead of Middlesbrough in third.

What's their form like?

United were on a 10-match unbeaten league run which stretched back to November before football took a break for the FIFA World Cup, but that ended with a 3-1 defeat to Boro in mid-February.

Since then, the form of Paul Heckingbottom's side has been patchy at best, with three further losses in the league but also three wins as well, with their latest result coming as a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

They did not play nearly two weekends ago due to their FA Cup quarter-final victory over Blackburn Rovers, but they were still on the winning end of a result that week - the same could not be said for Norwich however.

David Wagner's side played out a goalless draw against Stoke City, which was their third match in succession following a 1-1 result at Huddersfield Town and defeat at home to Sunderland.

Before that though, City had won four out of their last five, so if they can hit a run of form again then they could seriously strengthen their case to be finishing in the top six come the end of the season.

What does Prutton think?

Former EFL and Premier League midfielder turned pundit David Prutton has had his say on the contest, and he believes there's just one goal in it - that going the way of the travelling Blades with a 1-0 victory.

"Norwich just stuttered a bit before the break with a defeat and then a pair of draws, but David Wagner will have had a bit of time to work with his side properly and it will be interesting to see what comes of that," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

"Sheffield United had a brilliant FA Cup win and now they have a semi-final to look forward to against Manchester City.

"But they need to keep their eyes on the ball, and I think Paul Heckingbottom will see to it that they do."

The Verdict

With two defeats in their last three away matches played, Sheffield United could be vulnerable here if Norwich are back on-song.

Yes, the form of the Canaries hasn't been so sharp recently either, but at their best under Wagner they have scored goals for fun, and when the likes of Teemu Pukki and Gabriel Sara on the pitch then they are dangerous.

United of course obviously have their dangermen as well though - notably Iliman Ndiaye - so it should be a good contest between two attack-minded teams.

In terms of calling the winner though, it's quite simple too hard to predict because both teams have showed their class at times this season - the Blades have just showed it a bit more.