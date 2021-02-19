Norwich City v Rotherham United: Team and injury news, stats and how to watch the game

Football League World’s Chris Thorpe will be live from Carrow Road as high-flying Norwich City take on lowly Rotherham United in the Sky Bet Championship, with both sides seeking to move positively towards achieving their objectives.

Daniel Farke will be hoping that his side can continue their two game winning run in the league on Saturday as the Canaries look to continue their mini revival after falling to defeat away at fellow promotion contenders Swansea City at the beginning of February.

Meanwhile in the opposing dugout, Millers boss Paul Warne will be looking for his side to bounce back from recent defeats to both Cardiff City and Bournemouth as their tough run of games continues with a trip to the league leaders this weekend.

A victory for Norwich on home turf could see them increase their lead to a maximum of seven points if Brentford fall to defeat at Coventry City in the early kick off, whilst a welcome away win for Rotherham could propel them above the Sky Blues in the standings.

Team News

Farke is expected to stick with the same side that picked up two wins on the trot, meaning that Norwich should line up in their favoured 4-2-3-1 formation once more. Meanwhile Jordan Hugill could well make the matchday squad for this weekend’s tie after training this week after nearly a month out with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile the likes of Sam Byram, Michael McGovern and Marco Stiepermann all continue to recuperate after being sidelined for substantial periods, with the latter likely to feature for the club under-23 side in the near future.

As for the Millers, Warne could make one change to the side which fell to defeat at Bournemouth last time out, with Ryan Giles in contention to replace Wes Harding on the left hand side.

Although the Championship strugglers will still have to do without the services of Jamie Lindsay, Joe Mattock and Chiedozie Ogbene, who are all said to be long-term absentees for the South Yorkshire outfit.

Norwich City possible starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, Skipp, McLean, Buendia, Vrancic, Cantwell, Pukki

Rotherham United possible starting lineup (3-5-2):

Johansson; Ihiekwe, Wood, Robertson, Olosunde, Wing, Barlaser, Wiles, Giles, Crooks, Smith

Statistics

Norwich remain undefeated in each of their last 13 home league games, and will be seeking to extend that run to 14 on Saturday against a side that they have beaten on five occasions out of the last six games between the two.

Last time out it was the Canaries who emerged victorious at the New York Stadium, with Hugill’s stoppage time penalty stealing all three points for the visitors on that occasion.

Rotherham on the other hand have only won four away league games so far this season and last won at Carrow Road all the way back in April 1966, when the Millers ran out 2-1 winners on that day.

The away side will however take solace from the fact that they picked up vital wins against both Derby County and Preston North End earlier this month, with that being the only occasion this term in which the side have won two leagues games in a row.

How to watch the game?

The match will be available to watch via both club’s respective websites, with iFollow passes costing £10 per person.

Kick-off is 3pm.