Norwich City v QPR: The 2 key battles that could dictate the result of this game

Norwich City will be looking to make it back-to-back wins tonight as they host high-flyers Queens Park Rangers at Carrow Road.

The Canaries can leapfrog the visitors tonight with a win and close the gap on second place Blackburn Rovers to just two points.

While QPR will be looking to bounce back from Friday night’s 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City, a win would see the Rs move up to second in the Championship. Another win for the Hoops tonight would make it three out of their last four games.

Quiz: The big weekend Norwich City quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 In what year were Norwich formed? 1902 1912 1922 1932

Here we look at two key battles that could prove decisive to the result of tonight’s clash…

Grant Hanley vs Lyndon Dykes

These two teams are both evenly matched heading into this fixture and it may be a game where individual battles win or lose the tie.

Dykes has scored five goals in the Championship this season and has led the line for the Rs in most games, with Mick Beale relying on the forward’s goal threat and ability to be up and amongst the opposition’s defence.

Hanley will know he’s in for a battle tonight, and while chances may be limited for both sides as neither will want to lose such a big game, Hanley will need to be on it all night to keep Dykes quiet and cut down on the space the Scotsman loves to have.

Hanley has been part of a back four that has struggled to keep regular clean sheets this season, with the Canaries only managing four so far. Dean Smith will want his defenders to be compact and solid tonight, as he knows QPR have big threats.

Aaron Ramsey vs Ilias Chair

Both sides have a number 10 that is dangerous in and around the 18-yard box. Norwich and QPR like to line-up in a 4-2-3-1 way, meaning that they both play with that number 10, who they will rely on for creativity and spark.

Ramsey has already grabbed two goals and three assists this season and has been a real bright star in a disappointing Norwich side. While Chair has three goals and six assists and has gathered a reputation as a creative talent.

As previously mentioned, this game could be a real cagey affair, and both managers will be relying on players like Ramsey and Chair to open the game up and find them key passes into their attacking players.

Either player could have a big say in which team comes out on top in tonight’s clash.