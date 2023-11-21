The Championship returns after the November international break this weekend, and one big game towards the bottom end of the table, sees Norwich City host QPR at Carrow Road.

After six games without a win, Norwich picked up a welcome three points just before the break, after coming from behind to claim a 3-2 victory away at Cardiff City.

That may have eased some of the pressure on David Wagner, with the Canaries currently 16th in the Championship table, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

QPR meanwhile, are still looking for their first win since appointing Marti Cifuentes as manager, having drawn his first two games in charge, against Rotherham United and Bristol City.

As a result of that, the R's are winless in their last 11, and sit 23rd in the second-tier standings, five points from safety.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 16th Norwich City 16 -3 20 23rd QPR 16 -16 10 As of 21st November 2023

This therefore, could be a crucial game for both teams, as Norwich look to pull further clear of danger, and QPR aim to avoid being cut adrift at the bottom, while attempting to really get up and running under Cifuentes.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the big questions ahead of this meeting between Norwich and QPR at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon, right here.

What is the early team news ahead of Norwich vs QPR?

Norwich picked up a fresh injury concern over the international break, with top scorer this season, Jonathan Rowe, being forced out of the England Under 21s squad with an ankle injury.

The Canaries now face a nervous wait to see if the attacker will be fit to face the R's. Meanwhile, centre back Ben Gibson and midfielder Adam Forshaw have both recently been ruled out until December.

Striking duo Ashley Barnes and Josh Sargent, winger Christol Tzolis and midfielder Jacob Sorensen are also long-term absentees.

However, centre back Shane Duffy could return, after missing the win at Cardiff through suspension, with fellow defender Grant Hanley could also push to feature, having appeared for the Under 21s earlier this month, his first outing since an Achilles injury in April.

For their part, QPR will also be boosted by the return of a key man after suspension, with Ilias Chair once again available, after being forced to sit out the goalless draw with Bristol City last time out due to a ban.

However, it remains to be seen if defender Jake Clarke-Salter will be available to return from a hamstring injury, while left-back Morgan Fox looks likely to again miss out due to a knee problem.

Are tickets still available for Norwich vs QPR?

Home tickets are still available to Norwich City supporters for this game, albeit with limited availability in most areas of Carrow Road.

QPR fans can still buy away tickets for the match as well, with the R's having sold over 1,400 of their full allocation of 2,022 tickets for this game, as of Monday afternoon.

Ticket prices range from £31-41 for adults, with prices set at £21 for 18-21s and over 65s, £16 for 12-17s, and £11 for 2-11s.

Is Norwich vs QPR on TV?

Due to rules around scheduling, Norwich vs QPR will not be shown live on TV in the UK.

Highlights of the game will be shown as part of the EFL round-up show on ITV 4 from 9pm on Saturday night, and from 11:50pm on ITV 1 the same evening.

Weekly wages: Norwich City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

What time does Norwich vs QPR kick-off?

Norwich City vs QPR is due to kick-off at 3:00pm on Saturday 25th November at Carrow Road.

Team news will be available from an hour before kick-off. These two sides have already met this season, with a stoppage time goal from Jonathan Rowe earning Norwich a 1-0 win over QPR in the first round of the Carabao Cup at Loftus Road back in August.