Norwich City take on Preston North End at Carrow Road at 3pm on Saturday.

The hosts bounced back from their defeat to Watford last week with a late win at Bristol City on Sunday, thanks to a 95th minute winner from Adam Idah. The result puts the Canaries 13th in the Championship, after 19 games, just two points behind Preston, who are eighth.

Championship table as it stands 06/12/23 Position Club P GD Pts 8th Preston North End 19 -8 28 13th Norwich City 19 -2 26

The visitors come into the game in a poor run of form and are looking to bounce back from three consecutive defeats to Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and QPR respectively. Having conceded eight goals since they last found the back of the net, Ryan Lowe's side will be looking to finally put that right when they go to Carrow Road.

Having started the season so promisingly, the visitors will need a good result if they are to turn things back in their favour, going into a busy period of the season.

What's the latest team news ahead of Norwich City v Preston North End?

Norwich were happy to see star man Jonathan Rowe return to the starting XI against Bristol City on Sunday and saw Polish winger Przemyslaw Placheta make a cameo off the bench, also coming back from an injury.

There was also a place in the starting XI for Scottish international Angus Gunn, who'd missed the previous six games with a knock.

However, the Canaries will be without Korean international Hwang Ui-Jo, who picked up an injury in the defeat to Watford and won't be back until the end of the month.

Long-term absentees Josh Sargent, Ben Gibson and Grant Hanley are all expected to miss the game against Preston as they still look to recover from their injuries.

The visitors' only injury concern is Danish forward Emil Riis, who is still recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in January.

Is the Norwich City v Preston North End game on TV?

The match will not be available on TV but will be available to stream on a Canaries TV streaming pass, which is available on the Norwich club website for international supporters.

Preston are offering a similar service on iFollow PNE.

Domestically, the game can be followed on Sky Sports' Gillette Soccer Saturday, with highlights available on ITV.

How much are the tickets to the Norwich City v Preston North End match?

Tickets for home fans can still be purchased on the Norwich website with tickets still available in most sections of the ground.

For away fans, tickets are still able to be purchased on the Preston North End website, with tickets ranging from £11 for under 12s to £31 for adults.

What time is the Norwich City v Preston North End match?

The game between the two sides will kick-off at 3pm on Saturday 9th December.

In typical fashion, nine of the 12 matchday fixtures will take place at 3pm, with the only games taking place outside that time being Coventry City v Birmingham City at 19:45 on Friday night, Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United and Sunderland v West Brom at 12:30 on Saturday.