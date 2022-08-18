Norwich City v Millwall: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Carrow Road will be the host for this match week’s Friday Night football fixture between Norwich City and Millwall.

Dean Smith will come into this clash having led the team to their first Championship victory of the season having beaten Huddersfield Town 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The Canaries will be looking to keep their momentum going with the visit of Gary Rowett’s side.

The London club earned a dramatic late point in their midweek game, away to Swansea City.

Two own goals in stoppage time secured a 2-2 draw in unlikely circumstances.

That result gives the Lions a three point advantage going into Friday night’s match.

Latest team news

Norwich have a raft of injuries to deal with going into their clash against Millwall, with Sam Byram, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jacob Sorensen and Sam McCallum all unavailable for selection.

That will likely see Kenny McLean continue playing out wide as a makeshift left-back, with Todd Cantwell further forward on that flank.

Andrew Omobamidele and Grant Hanley will likely resume their partnership in the heart of defence, while Josh Sargent will remain the first choice up front in the absence of Teemu Pukki.

Meanwhile, Rowett will be without the likes of Mason Bennett and Tom Bradshaw with the pair both out injured.

Andreas Voglsammer may come into the starting lineup after making his first appearance off the bench in Tuesday night’s draw in Wales, with Benik Afobe the obvious choice to lead the line alongside the new signing.

The defence will likely remain intact despite the two goal concession to Swansea, but George Saville may be in line for a start in place of either Jamie Shackleton or Billy Mitchell.

Score prediction

2-2 draw.

Is there a live stream?

The game will be broadcast live on UK TV on Sky Sports football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Coverage begins on Sky football at 7.30pm, with Main Event taking the reins in time for kick-off.

Both channels are available via Sky Go, or can be viewed on Now TV with a Sports Pass.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 8pm.