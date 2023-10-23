Norwich City are heading into their second home fixture in three days as Michael Carrick brings his in-form Middlesbrough side to Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

David Wagner's side will be hoping for a marked improvement and much-needed victory, after sliding down the Championship table in recent weeks following a string of inconsistent results, which has seen them record just two victories since September 2nd.

On the flip side, Boro come into this outing as the division's second-best performers from the last six games - only Leicester City have accumulated more than Carrick's men in that time, and they come into this game in search of their sixth straight win in all competitions, having fended off Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City on Saturday.

Football League World brings you the latest updates ahead of this fixture.

Norwich City v Middlesbrough team news

Norwich come into this game after a disappointing second-half collapse against Leeds in front of their own supporters, and what will give David Wagner even more displeasure was the injury sustained by Angus Gunn in the first half, after he was substituted on 31 minutes.

Following the defeat, Wagner provided a short update on the Scotland international's situation, but he will more than likely be out for this fixture as it was revealed the 27-year-old would undergo scanning.

“It looks like a muscle injury. How serious it is? I can't say. We have to see.

"For sure, he will have a scan on Monday. But obviously it was serious enough in this game that he wasn't able to continue. With Jon McCracken we have him on a weekly loan so we can call him back, but I haven't thought about that (at this stage)." Wagner told the Eastern Daily Press.

From a Middlesbrough point of view, Carrick has revealed that his side will be without the duo of Riley McGree and Darragh Lenihan for the long trip south, but others including Tommy Smith will face an anxious wait as to whether they are available.

“Riley and Darragh won’t be ready. We’re kind of counting up the bodies if I’m honest at the moment. We’re trying to give the boys as long as we can to recover to find out who is fit and who is not.

"That’s the nature of it and why we wanted the squad we assembled and the strength in numbers. We know over a period of time everyone will play a huge part. It always comes around and I’ve spoken before about individuals feeling they haven’t played as much as they’d like." He said via Teesside Live.

Is Norwich City v Middlesbrough on TV?

Despite Leicester City vs Sunderland being the main game on Sky Sports, supporters of both teams can watch this game via the Sky Sports Red Button facility.

Coverage for red button fixtures approximately begin 5 minutes before kick-off, so in this case 7:40PM.

Tickets for Norwich City v Middlesbrough

Tickets in the home sections of Carrow Road for this fixture can be purchased on Norwich City's official ticketing website.

Depending on the stand, prices for an adult ticket range between £15 and £39.

As for the away end, tickets have been on general sale since October 9th, with the Boro faithful being allocated a minimum of 1,600 tickets. An adult ticket costs £26, with other age categories varying between £6 and £16. The club's official travel departs for East Anglia at 12PM.

What time does Norwich City v Middlesbrough kick-off?

This midweek clash kicks off at Carrow Road at 7:45PM on Tuesday night.

This means team news for both sides will be revealed at approximately 6:45PM.