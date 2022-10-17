Norwich City v Luton Town: Sky Sports pundit delivers score prediction

Norwich City were flying high on a nine-match unbeaten run recently, but back-to-back defeats in Championship action have somewhat exposed flaws in their system.

The Canaries were one of the favourites to gain promotion back to the Premier League following their relegation earlier in the year, and Dean Smith seemingly had his side in the perfect place up until the start of October.

However, just one point gained out of a possible nine has seen Norwich slip out of the top two to be replaced by Burnley, and they must now get back to winning ways in midweek action against Luton Town before they come up against the two teams above them in Sheffield United and the Clarets.

The Hatters are unbeaten in six outings, with their latest result being a 3-1 success over Queens Park Rangers at Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon.

Elijah Adebayo is back amongst the goals for Nathan Jones’ side and that spells trouble for the Norwich defence, who have leaked six goals in their previous three matches and will also be without centre-back Andrew Omobamidele.

And as it happens, the two teams cannot be split in the eyes of EFL pundit David Prutton, who believes that a 1-1 draw will be contested in Norfolk on Tuesday evening.

“It can happen so often in this league – just as you think a team is starting to look unstoppable, they hit the buffers,” Prutton wrote about Norwich in his Sky Sports column.

“That’s what has happened to Norwich in the last few games, and they have started to look a little vulnerable again.

“Luton got a brilliant win against QPR on Saturday.

“They are on the edge of the play-off places and head to Carrow Road brimming with confidence.

“I’ll back them to take a point.”

The Verdict

It shows just how open the Championship really is when Norwich, who looked unbeatable a few weeks ago after a tricky start to the season, are now struggling to put teams away.

And the fixtures don’t really get any easier for them as Luton are the first of three tough tasks for Dean Smith in the next week-and-a-half, with away clashes at Sheffield United and Burnley meaning that it could be painful.

Luton proved that they are tough to crack on their best day last season, and they’ve rediscovered that kind of form in recent weeks.

Adebayo and Carlton Morris could take advantage of Omobamidele being missing from the Norwich backline, but with Norwich also having goals in their team, it could be an entertaining contest if Luton do not stifle the hosts.