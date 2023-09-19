Norwich City take on Leicester City in the Championship at Carrow Road on Wednesday night.

The Canaries have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and they currently sit fourth in the table after picking up 13 points from their first six league games.

After suffering their first league defeat of the season at Rotherham United before the international break, Norwich returned to winning ways with a 1-0 home victory over Stoke City on Saturday.

The Canaries controlled much of the first half, with Mark Travers denying Adam Idah and Jonathan Rowe before the hosts deservedly took the lead just before the break when Jack Stacey fired home after Christian Fassnacht's cross deflected off Mehdi Leris and the ball fell into his path.

Stoke grew into the game in the second half, with Sead Haksabanovic, Wouter Burger and Dwight Gayle all going close, but the Potters struggled to create any meaningful opportunities and David Wagner's side held on for all three points.

Leicester were also beaten for the first time this season prior to the international break as they lost to Hull, but they responded with an emphatic 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's on Friday night.

The Foxes took the lead after just 21 seconds, with Jamie Vardy exchanging passes with Stephy Mavididi before firing home, and they doubled their advantage in the 18th minute when Kasey McAteer latched on to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's through ball and slotted past Gavin Bazunu.

Samuel Edozie pulled one back for the Saints in the 25th minute, but Leicester restored their two-goal lead just before half time through Wilfred Ndidi.

The Foxes added a fourth in the 67th minute when Mavididi ran from deep inside his own half and raced away to finish with an outstanding solo effort and the hosts' misery was compounded when Kamaldeen Sulemana was sent off for a tackle on James Justin deep into stoppage time.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter Prutton is expecting an entertaining encounter between Norwich and Leicester, predicting a 2-2 draw.

"Norwich found their way past Stoke on Saturday, returning to winning ways in the process. It sets them up nicely for their toughest challenge of the season so far," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Leicester were excellent going forward at Southampton on Friday night, albeit acknowledging how easy the Saints made it for them at times. But they looked shaky at the back as well and Norwich could exploit that. Goals! But a draw."

Will Norwich City beat Leicester City?

This is an incredibly tough one to call.

Norwich have had an impressive start to the season and while they were not at their best against Stoke on Saturday, they still found a way to win the game which will be pleasing for Wagner.

After winning games early on in the season without playing well, Leicester showed against Southampton on Friday that they are beginning to adapt to Enzo Maresca's style of play and the likes of Vardy, Mavididi, McAteer and Dewsbury-Hall can be devastating on their day, so the Canaries will have to be solid defensively to keep the Foxes' attacking threats quiet.

Prutton is right that there will likely be goals in this one, but Leicester could just have enough to come away with all three points.