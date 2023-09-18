Norwich City made their return to Championship action on the weekend following the September international break.

The Canaries maintained their position in fourth in the table by securing a win over Stoke City at Carrow Road.

David Wagner’s side earned a 1-0 win over the Potters to take all three points and get back to winning ways.

A 44th-minute strike from Jack Stacey proved enough to separate the two teams after 90 minutes, meaning Norwich now have 13 from a possible 18 points in the league.

They host promotion rivals Leicester City on Wednesday night, with the Foxes currently two points ahead of Norwich in the table.

Enzo Maresca’s side won 4-1 away to Southampton on Friday night, giving them a huge result over a rival for a top-two spot.

Leicester have won five of their six opening games of the new campaign, earning them second place in the table going into this midweek full of action.

What is the latest team news ahead of Norwich City v Leicester City?

Norwich will be without Josh Sargent, who picked up an injury in late August that has ruled him out for multiple months.

Adam Idah led the line against Stoke on Saturday, playing alongside Ashley Barnes, but Barnes may be rotated due to the short turnaround between games.

This could give Liam Gibbs a chance to impress Wagner from the start, with the 20-year-old coming off the bench for the veteran striker in the win over Stoke.

Wagner will ideally look to name an unchanged side if possible but may need to consider a couple of changes due to the intensity of playing midweek.

Leicester received a positive boost ahead of their clash with the Saints on Friday night, with Conor Coady returning to the matchday squad after a foot injury he picked up in pre-season.

Maresca has no fresh injury concerns to worry about after that 4-1 hammering they handed out at St. Mary’s.

But the Italian may still make a couple of changes to introduce some fresh legs into the side.

Jamie Vardy may be taken out of the side in order to keep him fresh for this weekend’s fixture against Bristol City.

Norwich City v Leicester City: Is it on TV? Is there a live stream?

Norwich’s clash with Leicester has been chosen for TV by Sky Sports, with their coverage beginning on Sky Sports Football at 7.30pm.

The game will also be shown on Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm.

Both clubs will also show the game as part of iFollow.

Are there still tickets available for Norwich City v Leicester City?

Home tickets are still available for Wednesday night’s meeting between these two sides, which can be found on Norwich’s website.

Adult ticket prices range from between £31 to £41, with children’s tickets available at £11 and 12-17 year olds costing £16.

Students and over-65’s also cost £21.

Meanwhile, Leicester were allocated a total of 2,022 tickets for the away section at Carrow Road.

Tickets are available for members only and can be found on the club’s official website.

What time does Norwich City v Leicester City kick-off?

The game gets underway at Carrow Road at 8pm.

Full team news will be available from 7pm.