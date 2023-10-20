Highlights Norwich City and Leeds United are both high up in the Championship table this season, but Norwich are looking for points after a run of poor form.

Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke returns to Carrow Road as the coach of Leeds United, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the matchup.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts a 2-2 draw for the game.

With the international break finally over, Championship action gets back underway this weekend, and there are certainly some exciting clashes to look forward to.

One of those comes at Carrow Road, with Norwich City set to host Leeds United.

It is an intriguing matchup for a number of reasons, first and foremost being that the two sides are both right up there so far this season.

Norwich, for example, sit seventh in the division with 11 matches played, just two points behind Leeds, who occupy fifth place at this stage.

Perhaps the league table does not tell the full story, though. Norwich are desperate for points, with just one victory in their last five league outings.

Leeds, on the other hand, have suffered just one loss in their five matches, so there is quite a contract.

Of course, though, another huge talking point, away from what has happened on the pitch this season, is the return of former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke to Carrow Road in the opposite dugout.

Farke won two promotions during his time at Carrow Road, but, understandably, struggled more when the club were in the Premier League.

What is Norwich City's current form?

As touched upon above, it hasn't been the greatest time of late for Norwich City, with just one win in their last five league matches.

That came at the end of September, in a 2-0 win over Birmingham City.

David Wagner's side were only able to follow that up with a defeat away at Swansea, losing 2-1 to Michael Duff's side before drawing 1-1 with Coventry City just prior to the international break.

What is Leeds United's current form?

Leeds, on the other hand, won their final match prior to players going away on international duty.

That was a 2-1 win over Bristol City, which meant back-to-back wins for Farke following their win over QPR a few days prior.

A 3-1 defeat away at Southampton is the only blemish on Leeds' last five.

Norwich City v Leeds United score prediction

With all of the above said, it's time to see what Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton thinks the score will be at Carrow Road this weekend.

Writing in his weekly Sky Sports column, Prutton believes there will be a share of the points, predicting a 2-2 draw. Certainly an exciting potential scoreline with four goals going in.

Offering his thoughts on the match, Prutton wrote on Sky Sports: "Norwich have a little work to do to rectify their form, because they won just one in their last five, which is not good enough if you want to push into the top six in this league."

"Leeds look strong, but need to go on a real run if they are going to catch up with the runaway top two.

"They have looked good defensively, but I see goals here and a fun draw. Prediction: 2-2."

Norwich City v Leeds United is set to take place on Saturday 21st October, with kick-off at Carrow Road scheduled for 3PM.

