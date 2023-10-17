Highlights Norwich City's form has declined recently with just one win in their last five games.

Despite their struggles, Norwich City are still seventh in the Championship table, just one point from the play-off places.

Leeds United, on the other hand, have won their last two games and are currently fifth in the table, but still behind Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Norwich City take on Leeds United in the Championship at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Canaries enjoyed an excellent start to the season, but their form has declined in recent weeks, with just one win in their last five games.

Norwich drew 1-1 with Coventry City at the CBS Arena prior to the international break, with Ben Gibson's late own goal securing a share of the spoils for the Sky Blues after Jonathan Rowe had given the visitors a first half lead.

Despite their recent struggles, David Wagner's side sit seventh in the table, and they are just one point from the play-off places.

Leeds made it back-to-back victories with a 2-1 win over Bristol City at Elland Road last time out.

The Whites deservedly took the lead in the 37th minute when Dan James slotted home after being set up by Georginio Rutter, but the Robins equalised against the run of play just before the break when Kal Naismith headed in Taylor Gardner-Hickman's corner.

Leeds continued their dominance in the second half, and Joel Piroe's 53rd-minute strike sealed all three points.

Daniel Farke's side are fifth in the table, but they remain nine points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and 11 points behind leaders Leicester City.

The game will see Farke, who won two Championship titles during his time in charge of Norwich, return to Carrow Road for the first time since his sacking by the Canaries in November 2021.

What is the latest Norwich City/Leeds United team news?

Norwich will again be without striker Josh Sargent, who is expected to be out until the New Year after undergoing surgery on an anke injury, while fellow front man Ashley Barnes is likely to be out until after the November international break with a knee injury.

However, the Canaries could be boosted by the return of midfielders Jacob Sorensen and Marcelino Nunez, with the former recently featuring for the under-21s and the latter making his comeback for Chile during the international break.

Winger Borja Sainz is a doubt with an ankle injury, and defender Grant Hanley remains sidelined with an Achilles injury.

Leeds will be missing a number of players, including Wilfried Gnonto, Djed Spence, Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas, and Farke will be hoping those members of his squad currently on international duty return unscathed.

Both managers will provide an update on the latest team news in their pre-match press conferences later this week.

Is Norwich City v Leeds United on TV?

The game will not be shown on television as the blackout for Saturday 3pm kick-offs remains in place this season.

Supporters can follow updates from the game on Gillette Labs Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News and highlights will be available on the English Football League Highlights show on ITV4 at 9pm on Saturday night, repeated at 11:50pm on ITV1.

Norwich City v Leeds United tickets

Tickets for Norwich supporters can still be bought here, but Leeds fans can no longer purchase tickets for the away end after their allocation sold out.

What time does Norwich City v Leeds United kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.