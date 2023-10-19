Highlights Norwich City face Leeds United in a pivotal game for a top six spot in the Championship table.

Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes suggests giving Jonathan Rowe a chance up front due to his goal-scoring form.

Despite Adam Idah's lack of goals, he provides other qualities in the team and should start against Leeds.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City return to Championship action this weekend following the October international break.

The Canaries face promotion rivals Leeds United on Saturday in a big game in the battle for a top six spot.

David Wagner’s side will come into the game off the back of two matches without a win.

A 1-1 draw last time out saw the team drop out of the play-off places to seventh in the Championship table, two points behind Leeds.

Victory over the Whites will lift the side back into the top six, and ahead of Daniel Farke’s squad.

Who should start up front for Norwich City against Leeds United?

FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes has made clear that he would like to see some variation to Wagner’s attacking lineup against Leeds.

While he expects the front three to be led by Irishman Adam Idah, he would prefer to see Jonathan Rowe given a chance through the middle given how well he has been performing in front of goal this season.

“If Sainz is fit then I would possibly put him out on the left with Fassnacht on the right and then try Rowe up front,” Downes told Football League World.

“I’m not sure how that would work out, but he knows where the goal is, and our other strikers don’t, really.

“It would either be that or I guess Adam Idah.

“I wouldn’t put Hwang up front, as he’s not shown very much at all.

“But, yeah, I would go for Rowe, but I think it’ll be Adam Idah.”

Where are Norwich City in the Championship table?

Idah has taken on the mantle as first choice striker at Norwich this campaign following the departure of Teemu Pukki and the injury to Josh Sargent.

The US international is not expected back to full fitness for another couple of months at least, so Idah is likely to retain his starting place in the side until then.

However, the 22-year-old has scored just twice from six league starts this campaign, both of which came in a 6-2 loss to Plymouth Argyle.

Meanwhile, Rowe has been a standout performer for Norwich so far, contributing six goals and one assist from 11 league starts.

Barnes is also an option, but the veteran forward has been used in a deeper role since arriving at Carrow Road in the summer.

Leeds travel to Norfolk this Saturday for a 3pm kick-off time.

Should Jonathan Rowe start through the middle against Leeds?

The skills needed to be a strong attacking threat through the middle are quite different from playing out wide.

Rowe has performed well on the wing, which is where he should stay for the time being.

Experimenting like that for a game like Leeds is a big risk, and could backfire in a big way, so it is not worth taking.

Idah has been slightly underwhelming in front of goal, but he brings other qualities to the side that makes him a good foil for the likes of Rowe out wide, so he is worth having in the side for a game like against Leeds.