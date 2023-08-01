Already, the 2023/24 Championship campaign is swiftly dawning upon us- and it promises to be an enthralling one.

With the presence of Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton following relegation from the Premier League, and with all having kept a strong stable of their high-profile talent to date, the division appears set to be awash with quality and entertainment.

That will also be provided by certain sides who have remained in the Championship but will be looking to kick on further next time out such as Coventry City, West Bromwich Albion and North East rivals Middlesbrough and Sunderland, whereas the progressive, newly-promoted Ipswich Town could well ruffle feathers aplenty too.

And the curtains will be raised this coming Friday when Sheffield Wednesday, who were also promoted from League One last term, welcome Southampton to Yorkshire in what should prove an interesting contest as both sides look to acclimatize to life in the second-tier.

For most teams, though, the season starts on Saturday and that is no different for Norwich and Hull.

In a surprising turn of events, the two clubs eventually finished last season just four points apart and claimed one win apiece over each other, so it will be intriguing to see if they remain difficult to separate once again.

That said, FLW has summarised everything that you need to know ahead of the Carrow Road clash this weekend.

What is the latest Norwich City and Hull City team news?

There will be more clarification on team and injury news when David Wagner and Liam Rosenior take to the media later this week to conduct their respective pre-match press conferences, however, both managers have been fairly busy on the transfer front and supporters may well see fresh faces slotting straight in.

Wagner has sought to improve Norwich's fortunes following a disappointing mid-table finish last term with the free transfer arrivals of experienced trio Ashley Barnes, Jack Stacey and Shane Duffy alongside Swiss winger Christian Fassnacht, whom the German coached at Young Boys during the 2021/22 term.

They have, of course, lost long-serving talisman Teemu Pukki, however, and it will be fascinating to see just how they adapt to life without the 33-year-old.

Hull, meanwhile, have made one less signing than Norwich, although the calibre of those acquisitions has breathed a sense of excitement among supporters nonetheless.

Liam Delap will be hoping to make his mark at this level now, whereas Jason Eyenga-Lokilo and Ruben Vinagre remain untested yet wholly promising pick-ups for the Championship.

Is the Norwich City v Hull City live on TV or available to live stream?

Unfortunately for supporters, the match will not be broadcasted anywhere domestically as it is a 15:00 kick-off.

Can I buy tickets for Norwich City V Hull City?

For the home end, tickets can be purchased here.

On the other hand, Hull are yet to sell out their allocation and away tickets are still available for purchase via the club's official website.

What time is kick-off between Norwich City and Hull City?

As aforementioned, the match between Norwich and Hull will initiate at 15:00 BST on Saturday August 5.