Norwich City get their Championship season underway with a clash against Hull City at Carrow Road on Saturday 5th August.

The Canaries were among the promotion favourites last season, but they endured an incredibly underwhelming campaign as they finished 13th in the table.

Dean Smith was sacked in December with the club sitting fifth after results started to decline, but David Wagner was unable to improve his side's fortunes as they dropped out of play-off contention.

Wagner will be hoping for a much-improved season this time around and there have been significant changes at Carrow Road this summer with a number of departures, including Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell, Josh Martin, Michael McGovern, Teemu Pukki and Danel Sinani, while Bali Mumba has joined Plymouth Argyle on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell at Home Park.

Borja Sainz, Ashley Barnes, Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey have all arrived in East Anglia and there are likely to be further new additions before the closure of the transfer window next month.

As the countdown continues to the start of the new campaign, we looked at two dilemms facing Wagner ahead of the opening day game against the Tigers.

What big dilemmas will be in David Wagner's mind ahead of Norwich City's game against Hull City?

Players attracting transfer interest

The Canaries are set to receive significant transfer fees for defenders Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele this summer, with the former attracting interest from Fulham and West Ham United and the latter on the radar of the likes of Crystal Palace and AC Milan.

Sporting director Stuart Webber has revealed that the pair are likely to be sold, leaving Wagner with a decision to make ahead of the opening day.

Of course, the Canaries are stronger with Aarons and Omobamidele in the side and there would be no doubts about their commitment with the duo having performed well amid transfer interest previously, but Wagner may be reluctant to risk the club missing out on big money if either player sustained an injury.

New signing Stacey is likely to have been brought in as Aarons' long-term replacement and could easily slot in against the Tigers, but the situation is more complicated at centre-back with captain Grant Hanley out injured, leaving Omobamidele, Duffy and Ben Gibson as Wagner's only options.

As things stand, Aarons and Omobamidele should feature on the opening day, but any movement in the transfer market could quickly change the situation.

Striker decision

After the departure of Pukki, it will be intriguing to see who Wagner opts to play up front this season.

Josh Sargent was the club's top scorer last season with 13 goals and the USA international will likely be a regular again, but Wagner is facing a tough choice between Barnes and Adam Idah.

Barnes scored seven goals in 45 appearances to help Burnley to the Championship title last season and is perhaps the obvious choice, but Idah is incredibly highly-rated and could be set for a big campaign.

Speaking after the 1-1 pre-season draw with AZ Alkmaar, Wagner appeared to give a hint about his preferred pairing, praising the developing connection between Barnes and Sargent.

"They understand football, both of them are very ‘football intelligent’ and they like each other as well. They like to play with each other, which always helps," Wagner told the Pink Un.

"I have every trust and belief in the side that they will create opportunities, that they will score goals.

"And as I said before, I don't like the pre-season test games where you have chance after chance, goal after goal. When it is perhaps less about your quality, but the opponent you face is not good enough.

"I like more of these competitive games, where we really have to work hard defensively, where you have to really work hard to make good decisions to create opportunities and score goals.

“Every game is different obviously at this stage. Kaiserslautern, we had a lot of training minutes in our legs and we had played two days before against Darmstadt, who were a very competitive side as well."

There will be pressure on the Canaries' strikers to replace Pukki's goals, but Wagner certainly has no shortage of strong options in the forward areas.