Norwich City v Huddersfield Town: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Norwich City return to action this midweek following Saturday’s disappointing defeat to Hull City.

The Canaries find themselves rock bottom of the Championship table following two defeats and one draw to start their campaign.

Dean Smith will be in need of a good result on Tuesday night in order to turn down the pressure on the side.

But their opponents Huddersfield Town are riding the wave of victory after earning their first win of the season at the weekend.

Danny Schofield earned the first points of his managerial reign at the club with a 3-1 scoreline over Stoke City.

Latest team news

Norwich will be without Jacob Sorensen after the Dane was ruled out for a number of weeks due to a stress fracture to his foot.

Teemu Pukki is also a doubt due to bruising on his foot, but he should be fit enough to be available for selection.

Sam Byram returned to training, but it is unlikely that he will be able to make it back to full fitness in time for the clash with the Terriers.

Huddersfield will be without David Kasumu and Matty Pearson this Tuesday due to hamstring and foot injuries respectively.

Schofield could also be without Tino Anjorin after the Chelsea loanee suffered a knock during the win over the Potters on Saturday.

Duane Holmes could step into the staring lineup in his place having replaced the 20-year old on the hour mark against Stoke, performing well in his 30-minute appearance.

Score prediction

Norwich win 2-0.

Is there a live stream?

The game has not been chosen for broadcast on UK TV, but will be available via iFollow with a Match Pass option that can be bought from both clubs’ websites.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.