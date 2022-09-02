Norwich City v Coventry: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Norwich City return to action this weekend with a Championship clash against Coventry City.

A four game winning streak has put the Canaries 2nd in the table going into this weekend’s fixture at Carrow Road.

Meanwhile, opponents Coventry are bottom largely due to a number of postponements.

Mark Robins’ side have only played four times so far this season, compared to the seven matches that most sides have completed.

The Sky Blues will need a result to get their season kick-started, with the side yet to seal a victory so far this campaign.

Latest team news

Dean Smith has an injury crisis on his hands at Norwich at the moment, with a number of players unavailable for selection.

The likes of Dimitris Giannoulis, Sam Mccallum, Isaac Hayden, Jacob Sorensen and Liam Gibbs are out of contention.

New big money signing Gabriel Sara will be looking to make his first start for the club this weekend, but Josh Sargent will be aiming to keep his place in the side following his recent good goal scoring form.

1 of 24 How many Wales senior caps did Mark Bowen amass? 21 31 41 51

Robins will welcome the return of star man Gustavo Hamer, who will be available for selection following the conclusion of his one-match suspension.

Viktor Gyokeres will be looking to put recent speculation surrounding his future behind him with a good performance leading the line for the Sky Blues.

Martyn Waghorn could be the only change in the starting lineup to the side that lost 1-0 to Preston North end midweek, as he will likely be the man to make way for Hamer.

Score prediction

2-0 Norwich win.

Is there a live stream?

The game is unavailable to watch in the UK due to the blackout rule. Sky Sports and the BBC will both provide live updates on Soccer Saturday and Live Score.

What time is kick-off?

The game begins at 3pm at Carrow Road.