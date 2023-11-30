Norwich City’s run of two wins in a row came to an end midweek with a defeat against Watford.

This has put David Wagner back under pressure, with supporters previously showing their discontent with his performance as manager.

The Canaries are aiming to fight for promotion back to the Premier League this season, but the Norfolk outfit find themselves sitting 14th in the table after a 3-2 loss at Vicarage Road.

A trip to Bristol City awaits this weekend, with the Robins also suffering midweek defeat.

Southampton handed Liam Manning his first loss as City manager, winning 1-0 at home to the Bristol club.

Both sides are fighting for a top six finish in the second division this campaign, with just two points currently separating them in the table.

Victory for Norwich could see them leapfrog Manning’s team and move back into the top half of the table, but a defeat would open the gap between them to five points.

Here we look at all the latest details ahead of their clash this weekend at Ashton Gate…

What is the latest team news ahead of Bristol City v Norwich City?

City are still managing a number of injury issues going into this weekend’s home clash with the Canaries.

The likes of Nahki Wells, Andy King and Rob Atkinson are all still absent through muscle issues.

The trio are expected back soon, but it is unlikely that they will be ready in time for Sunday’s visit from Norwich.

Ayman Benarous is also set to be absent, as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury, which is set to keep him out of action for a sustained period.

Hayden Roberts and Ross McCrorie are also making a recovery to full fitness, but are unlikely to feature against the Norfolk outfit.

Meanwhile, Wagner is likely to see Jonathan Rowe and Przemysław Płacheta return to the first team squad, with the pair just narrowly missing out on a place in the game against Watford.

The duo were touch and go for Wednesday night, but could be given the all clear for Sunday.

Angus Gunn and Adam Forshaw are also expected back for the clash with Bristol City, having also missed the Watford game.

However, Grant Hanley is not expected to recover from injury in time to be available for selection this weekend.

How to watch Bristol City v Norwich City?

Bristol City’s clash with Norwich has not been selected for TV, but has been moved to Sunday.

This means it will not be available to watch or stream, with supporters needing to keep up with the action through radio commentary or online.

Updates from the ground will also be offered by Sky Sports News.

Are there tickets available for Bristol City v Norwich City?

Tickets are still available on the Bristol City club website, with prices ranging from £27.25 to £40.25 for adults in the Dolman and Lansdown stands.

Away supporters can also still purchase tickets, which range from £10 to £30 depending on age group.

What time does Bristol City v Norwich City kick-off?

Soccer Football - England - Championship - Norwich City v Millwall - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - August 20, 2023 Norwich City's Ashley Barnes celebrates scoring their third goal

The game at Ashton Gate gets underway on Sunday at 1.30pm.