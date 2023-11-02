Blackburn Rovers are back to reality this weekend after their exciting run in the EFL Cup came to an end on Wednesday night.

Rovers suffered a 2-0 defeat in the fourth round of the competition to Premier League side Chelsea.

The trip to Stamford Bridge proved a fun distraction from the week-to-week grind of the Championship season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side travels to Carrow Road to take on an out-of-form Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

The Canaries have slipped to 17th in the second division table following recent results.

David Wagner’s side have lost four of their last five in the league, including three in a row, falling six points adrift of the play-off places.

Meanwhile, Blackburn go into this weekend 12th, having had their three-game winning run ended last Saturday by Swansea City.

The pressure is mounting on Wagner to deliver results, otherwise he may face losing his position as manager as fans continue to display their frustration at recent results and performances.

However, Rovers could move up to eighth in the table, if results elsewhere go in their favour.

What is the latest team news for Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers?

Norwich’s biggest selection concern will be up front, as Wagner looks to find the right solution to Josh Sargent’s injury from August.

The American is out of action until at least December, with Adam Idah and Hwang Ui-jo competing to lead the line in his place.

Ashley Barnes may make a return to the squad having missed the last month of action with a knee issue.

However, it is unlikely he will go straight back into the starting lineup if available.

Wagner may opt for a number of changes to the side that lost 3-1 to Sunderland last weekend, as he seeks a solution to his side’s poor run of form.

Sammie Szmodics missed the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea midweek, with the team’s top scorer rested ahead of Sunday’s clash with Norwich.

It is expected that he will be available for the visit to Carrow Road, likely to come straight back into the side barring any late fitness issues.

Tomasson rotated for Wednesday’s visit to Stamford Bridge, so there should be a few changes to the side for Sunday.

However, Adam Wharton will be keeping his place in the team as he continues to impress for Blackburn.

Ticket pricing ranges from £26 for adults, to £6 for Under-12s.

How to watch Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers?

This fixture has been chosen for broadcast by Sky Sports, with coverage getting underway at 12pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

This can also be streamed via Sky Go or with a Sports Pass for Now TV.

Brief highlights will also be available on Sky Football’s YouTube channel shortly after the conclusion of the clash.

Are there tickets available for Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers?

Tickets for home supporters are still available to purchase, with prices ranging from £26 to £40 for adults.

Over-65s and Under-21s can purchase tickets for between £16 and £30, depending on the stand, with Under-18 and Under-12 tickets costing £11 to £25 and £6 to £15 respectively.

Away supporters can still find tickets available for purchase on the club’s website.

What time does Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers kick-off?

The game gets underway at 12pm at Carrow Road.