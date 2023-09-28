It looks set to be an interesting Championship clash this weekend when Norwich City face Birmingham City.

Last time out in the Championship, Norwich faced a humiliating defeat away at Plymouth Argyle, with the newly-promoted side running out 6-2 winners at Home Park.

That was followed up by a 2-1 defeat in the EFL Cup to Fulham in midweek, so the Canaries will certainly be motivated heading into this one.

Birmingham City, meanwhile, are four games without a win themselves.

Last time out the Blues drew 0-0 with QPR and they too will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday.

With the above said, below, we've covered everything you need to know about the Championship clash.

What is the latest Norwich City team news?

At the time of writing, David Wagner is yet to speak to the media ahead of the Blues clash due to Norwich playing in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Ahead of that midweek clash, Wagner confirmed that the club were missing five senior players through injury in Ashley Barnes, Grant Hanley, Josh Sargent, Jacob Sorensen and Marcelino Nunez.

It remains to be seen whether any of these names will be available for Saturday, or indeed if any further names have joined them on the injury list.

What is the latest Birmingham City team news?

In terms of team news for Birmingham City, boss John Eustace has offered an update on his squad ahead of the clash.

One man he discussed was Siriki Dembele.

Dembele returned to action last Friday against QPR and Eustace confirmed he has had a good week in training and will be assessed ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Elsewhere, Eustace confirmed that Keshi Anderson is set to be sidelined for some time.

Anderson was forced off early in the QPR clash and is set to be out for six to eight weeks.

There is further bad news for Lee Buchanan and Tyler Roberts, too, who are also set to be out for five to six weeks each.

Buchanan went over on his ankle in training this week, meanwhile, Roberts has suffered a setback in his injury recovery.

Is Norwich City v Birmingham City live on TV?

No, Norwich City v Birmingham City is not live on television.

The match falls at 3pm and therefore within the EFL's tv blackout.

Is there a live stream for Norwich City v Birmingham City?

No, there is no live stream available for Norwich City v Birmingham City domestically.

For those overseas and outside of the United Kingdom, this may differ.

Further information on this can be found for Norwich City here and Birmingham City here.

Where can I buy tickets for Norwich City v Birmingham City?

For those wanting to purchase tickets for the clash between Norwich City and Birmingham City, there are still limited options available at the time of writing.

For those wishing to go in the home end, Norwich City ticketing information can be found here. As mentioned, though, availability is limited.

For those wanting to attend in the away end, there appears to also be a few remaining tickets available from the Birmingham City website.

These can be found here.

What time is kick-off between Norwich City and Birmingham City?

Kick-off between Norwich City and Birmingham City is scheduled for 3PM on Saturday 30th September, with the match set to take place at Loftus Road Stadium.