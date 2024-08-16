Highlights Norwich City interested in signing Burnley winger Manuel Benson, who wants more game time.

Norwich City are interested in signing Burnley winger Manuel Benson this summer, with the player keen on starting more games during the 2024/25 campaign than he did last season.

That's according to Daily Express journalist Charlie Gordon, who has reported that Norwich City, Sunderland and Leeds United are all interested in a move for the 27-year-old.

Despite playing an important role in Burnley's promotion-winning campaign during the 2022/23 season under Vincent Kompany, and being handed the number 10 shirt ahead of the Clarets' return to the top flight, Benson only made eight Premier League appearances as they suffered relegation last term, with seven of those coming as a substitute.

Manuel Benson's 2022/23 Championship stats for Burnley (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 33 11 3

He was once again named amongst the substitutes for Scott Parker's first competitive game in charge against Luton Town on Monday night, and watched the full game from the bench as Burnley comfortably won 4-1.

It seems as though the Angola international, who made his debut for his country in June, is not content with spending the majority of another season on the sidelines, which has attracted the interest of some big clubs in the Championship, including Norwich.

Fan pundit gives verdict on Norwich City's interest in Manuel Benson

Football League World's Norwich fan pundit, Zeke Downes, has shared his thoughts on the Canaries' interest in Benson, stating that he would be happy if the winger was brought to the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

"I have watched a bit of Manuel Benson, and I would be happy with it," said Downes.

"I know that, obviously, Burnley did not do too well last season, but I can see him having a lot of potential.

"They've got quite a stocked squad with attackers. They look like they are probably one of the top teams in the league and I do not think Benson would be in the starting eleven.

"I think that would be a really good one for us to go for. He's at a really good age, and he's had a good start to his career, but he would need, obviously, a run of games and I think we could probably give him that."

Benson stood out in the Championship two seasons ago, and at the age of 27, he should be in the prime of his career, so it is no surprise that he wants to play for a club where he will regularly be included in the starting eleven.

Norwich City could do with a couple of attacking reinforcements

Following the permanent departure of Adam Idah to Celtic, and amid rumours linking Abu Kamara and Jon Rowe with moves away from the club, Norwich could do with bringing in another attacking player before the end of the transfer window.

The Canaries boss, Johannes Hoff Thorup, would likely much rather add Benson to his options out wide without losing Kamara or Rowe, with the head coach having already stated that the latter must fulfil his contractual obligations if Norwich do not receive an offer they deem acceptable this summer.

Whether there are any further outgoings at Carrow Road or not, Benson would be an excellent addition for Norwich if they can beat the other interested clubs to his signature.