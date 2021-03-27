Norwich City urged to seal agreement for 29-y/o after Everton transfer update

Noel Whelan believes that Josh King would be a ‘good fit’ for Norwich City, as the forward faces an uncertain summer.

King secured a late loan move to Everton from Bournemouth in the January window, but reports are suggesting that Carlo Ancelotti does not want to make the deal a permanent one.

With his contract at the Vitality Stadium expiring in the summer, King would then become a free agent.

Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Whelan claimed that the Canaries should be looking at the Norwegian international this summer, when they are likely to be a Premier League club once again.

“King has probably still kept his name out there for other teams to take that opportunity. Norwich might be a good one for him. They’re always looking for players in that kind of style of play. Someone who can run in behind alongside Teemu Pukki.

“That might be a way forward for him. It might give the opportunity to Josh King to be back in the Premier League. A chance to kickstart his career off again.”

Daniel Farke’s side hold a 14-point lead over third place in the race for automatic promotion.

Did Norwich City ever loan out these 16 players?

1 of 16 Chris Martin Yes No

The verdict

You can see Whelan’s point here, as Norwich will need another forward if they go up and King has qualities that would excel in Farke’s attack-minded team.

However, the financial aspects of the deal may make this a tough one. We all know that Norwich operate on a budget, and as a free agent King may be in a position where he can demand significant money.

But, if Norwich could make it work, then this would be a good signing, and he’s sure to be someone they consider once promotion is confirmed.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.