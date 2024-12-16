This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are interested in signing Ashley Barnes from Championship rivals Norwich City in the January window.

According to Alan Nixon, the Blades are eyeing a possible move for the 35-year-old when the market opens next month.

Barnes is in his second season at Carrow Road, but has only featured five times in Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side so far this term.

The striker’s last league goal for the Norfolk outfit came in a 3-0 win over Stoke City last March.

Ashley Barnes - Norwich City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 35 (30) 6 (5) 2024-25 5 (1) 0 As of December 16th

Ashley Barnes transfer verdict

When asked about the possibility of selling Barnes in January, FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes suggested that keeping him is the smartest option.

He believes the forward brings a lot of experience to the dressing room, and offers an alternative option in attack.

“Ashley Barnes is an odd one,” Downes told Football League World.

“He’s definitely doesn’t suit the style of play, and he is older, he is at the end of his contract and, of the older players, he’s got a lot of experience in this league and the Premier League.

“He’s a leader, and he also offers us a plan B.

“I think instead of letting him go in January, there’s not really much point in that.

“I think we just keep him, and then let him leave at the end of the season.

“At least we can use him if we need to, especially with [Josh] Sargent being out.

“I would definitely keep him around.”

Norwich are currently 12th in the Championship table as we approach the halfway mark in the campaign.

Next up for Thorup’s side is a clash away to Sunderland on 21 December.

Sheffield United’s Barnes interest is unexpected

Norwich likely weren’t expecting anyone to show interest in Barnes given the stage of his career that he’s in.

A sale in January is unlikely to generate huge funds given that context, as well as the fact that he’s in the final year of his current deal.

Norwich are better off avoiding a sale though, because of the other reasons outlined by our FLW fan pundit.

Barnes hasn’t been too important on the pitch this year, but he brings a lot of experience and leadership to the team, and offers Thorup a smart alternative in attack that he can throw on whenever they’re chasing a game.