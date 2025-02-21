This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City host Stoke City this weekend as Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side looks to get back to winning ways.

The Canaries have failed to earn victory in any of their last three league fixtures, leaving them four points adrift of the play-off places.

This run of form has left them 12th in the table, and chasing the likes of West Brom and Blackburn Rovers in the pursuit of a top-six finish.

Norwich drew 1-1 with relegation-threatened Hull City last time out, with Josh Sargent’s early goal in the second half salvaging a point after initially going behind at the MKM Stadium.

Norwich City's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Hull City (A) 1-1 Preston North End (H) 1-0 loss Derby County (H) 1-1 Watford (A) 1-0 win Swansea City (H) 5-1 win

Kenny McLean starting lineup claim

When asked what tweaks he would make to the team for the Stoke game, FLW’s Norwich fan pundit suggested bringing Kenny McLean straight back into the side, if he’s available.

He believes the Scot brings experience and solidity to their midfield, and that he’s a crucial part of the starting lineup when available.

“I think the only change I would make to our lineup from the last game would probably be [Jacob] Wright or [Jacob] Sorensen, more like Sorenson I would imagine, out for McLean if he’s back,” Downes told Football League World.

“I know that [Marcelino] Nunez is a bit of an iffy one as well, but McLean, if he’s fit, I would have him back in, just to solidify the midfield a bit and get more experience in.

“Because we always realise just how much we actually miss McLean when he’s not playing.

“He’s massively underrated, and he’s a key part of our time, and how we build the ball up the pitch.

“So, that’s definitely one change I would make, if he’s available.”

Kenny McLean return would be a big boost for Norwich City

Thorup is reportedly hopeful that McLean will be back for the Stoke game after missing the draw with Hull due to a virus.

Having him back would be a big boost to the team, as he has proven himself as a key contributor. He's one of the club's highest earners – at £25,000 per week as per Capology's estimations – and for good reason.

Nunez is another player that could be returning to the side this weekend, but Thorup may opt to pick both of them on the bench if they’re not 100 per cent ready just yet.

Norwich do need to put this poor form to bed quickly, though, or else they risk falling too far behind in the play-off race.