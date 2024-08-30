This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With the transfer window slamming shut this evening, Norwich City have been urged to avoid letting Josh Sargent leave on deadline day.

Sargent has been linked with a move back to America but the Canaries have managed to retain the striker so far.

The American has started the new season in brilliant form, netting twice in three games in Johannes Hoff Thorup's new-look system.

Josh Sargent's statistics with Norwich City so far this season as per FotMob Appearances 3 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals (xG) 1.52 Shots 7

Norwich fans will be eager to retain the striker with deadline day set to ruffle a few feathers and potential last-minute bids for Sargent likely.

An asking price of around £18.9 million was set by the Carrow Row outfit when FC Cincinnati came knocking. This fee comes after the American international signed a new contract in 2023 until 2028.

Norwich City must avoid letting Sargent go on deadline day

FLW's Norwich City fan pundit, Zeke Downes, has examined why the loss of Sargent would be a major blow to Norwich's potential promotion bid this season.

He said: "They need to avoid selling Josh Sargent. 100%, if you ask any fan it has to be that. There is no way it can be anything else. He's our only striker and the only striker that scores goals, and we've already seen from the start of the season that he is key to our system.

"A lot of people didn't know how he'd fit in the new system, but he really does fit in the system. He's guaranteed goals, he is probably our best player and there is no way we can let him go, even if a massive bid comes in at around £20/25 million.

"We can't replace him and I think losing him would be detrimental, and I don't think we'd be able to come back from it if Sargent was to leave."

Sargent exit would be major blow to Canaries' season

Since the 24-year-old forward moved to Norfolk from Werder Bremen, he has been a shining light in what have been disappointing seasons for the Norwich faithful.

Their striking options are limited, with 20-year-old Croat Ante Crnac and Ashley Barnes their only out-and-out forwards beyond Sargent.

Crnac joined the Canaries for a fee believed to be £8.5m with add-ons, so it's clear they have the belief the young forward can be a key player for the club in years to come.

However, he wouldn't be able to fill the boots of Sargent just yet, which is why it's integral to keep hold of him.

Via Pink un, former Norwich striker Chris Sutton has outlined the reasons why Norwich can't let the 24-year-old depart Carrow Road this summer, detailing the losses they've already faced this window.

He said: "It's been really difficult for Johannes Hoff Thorup to lose Gabriel Sara and Jonathan Rowe, plus Abu Kamara whacking in a transfer request - but the one thing they cannot afford to let happen in the final hours of the window is for Sargent to be sold.

"There comes a time when clubs have an obligation to season ticket holders and supporters; to lose Sargent, no matter how much money is put on the table, would be catastrophic for Norwich."

A potential catastrophe indeed. The Canaries will need to do their best to retain Sargen but don't be surprised if there is late interest.