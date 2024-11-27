This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Norwich City have been urged to sign not just one, but two players to replace Borja Sainz should the talisman leave Carrow Road in the January transfer window.

The Canaries are sure to be sweating over the immediate future of Sainz, who has been the Championship's form player this season. Having displayed signs of real promise during his opening season in English football last time out, the Spanish winger has been truly unleashed following the summer appointment of Johannes Hoff Thorup.

At this moment in time, Sainz remains the division's leading goalscorer with 14 strikes from 17 appearances, accompanied by two assists for good measure.

Borja Sainz's 2024/25 Championship stats for Norwich City via FotMob, as of November 27 Appearances 17 Goals 14 xG 7.61 Shots 57 Assists 2 xA 2.10 Chances created 17 Successful dribbles 39 Dribble success rate 45.3% Touches in opposition box 93

He added his second hattrick of the campaign by enjoying a three-goal haul in Tuesday evening's 6-1 demolition of Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle at Carrow Road, and is currently proving unstoppable for the Canaries.

Norwich City's Borja Sainz has earned transfer interest ahead of January

It's no surprise whatsoever that Sainz is already the subject of extensive transfer interest ahead of the January window, which will commence in just over a month's time.

According to reports, Galatasaray are interested in prizing away a second star from Norfolk by eyeing Sainz, having signed Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara back in the summer.

The fact they were able to land the in-demand maestro may offer Galatasaray some confidence about successfully returning for another Norwich player in Sainz when January comes around, although they're poised to face significant competition for his signature.

As per Radio Popular de Bilbao, Atlético Madrid, Athletic Club and Villarreal are all interested in a move for Sainz. Rather unsurprisingly, it is believed that Sainz prefers a move to the Spanish capital, and Diego Simeone would be able to offer UEFA Champions League football to the 23-year-old.

However, it is worth noting that Sainz hails from the Basque Country, meaning a move to Bilbao certainly cannot be ruled out either.

Sainz has no shortage of suitors, but equally, Norwich have no intention of letting him go and have already voiced as much. In a recent interview with The Pink Un, Canaries owner Mark Attanasio said: "We don't need to sell Borja in January. Frankly, we don't need to sell them ever.

"We can control what we can control, in regards what happens to our players.

"It's just at some point there's an element of fairness, if I understand the ecosystem, where if you're getting offered a very fair price, and it doesn't have to be an extreme price, and it's something that someone wants to do then you have to look at it."

Norwich City urged to sign two replacements if Borja Sainz departs in January

In light of Sainz's red-hot form, we asked our resident Canaries fan pundit, Zeke Downes, whether the Canaries will need to replace the Spaniard or if they can make do without his services.

Zeke believes that not just one replacement will do the trick, with Sainz's astounding goalscoring output meaning that Norwich may well need to sign two new attacking players in order to attempt to offset his departure.

"If we did lose Sainz in the January window then we have no other option but to get a replacement," Zeke told Football League World.

"It's probably not going to be possible to replace that sort of output with one player.

"It would have to be two, which is another reason why I don't see how or why they would let him leave unless it's for a lot of money because at this point in the season, losing him and with [Josh] Sargent being out, we have zero chance of getting into the top-six.

"So there's no way we would be able to cope without him and we would have to have two, not just the one signing, in order to replace him."