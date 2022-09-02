Norwich City turn down late transfer bids from Southampton and Villarreal

Norwich City refused to budge on their transfer stance for Max Aarons late in the transfer window, turning down loan bids from the Premier League and La Liga for the right-back in the final hours before the deadline, Football Insider have reported.

The 22-year-old has been linked away from Carrow Road for much of the window, with interest coming from all across Europe for the attack-minded full-back.

Many of the offers for Aarons appeared to be loans, with Serie A sides Atalanta and Monza being knocked back in mid-August, whilst there were reports that Manchester United were still lurking.

Do you love Norwich City? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 How many Wales senior caps did Mark Bowen amass? 21 31 41 51

Norwich’s former boss Daniel Farke, now in charge of Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach, failed early on on deadline day for Aarons on loan, and it has now been claimed that both Southampton and Villarreal were given the same response when they tried their hand.

Aarons has two years remaining on his contract at the Canaries and is a key part of Dean Smith’s side, having appeared 34 times in the Premier League in the 2021-22 campaign and he has started every single match in the current Championship season.

The Verdict

Keeping Aarons was perhaps one of the best things that Norwich could do all transfer window.

The Canaries didn’t make any major changes to their squad over the summer, with Dean Smith clearly believing what he already had was enough to launch a fresh promotion push back to the Premier League.

The midfield was heavily strengthened with Marcelino Nunez, Gabriel Sara and Aaron Ramsey, with Isaac Hayden thrown in there as well, but they did not lose any key players, with Aarons probably being the most important.

He is a commodity that Norwich could make big money on if he has a stand-out season in the Championship, so they did right by turning down all the loan offers that came for him.