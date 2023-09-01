AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore is on Norwich City's radar on transfer deadline day, according to Alex Crook from talkSPORT.

A forward appears to be on David Wagner's shopping list on deadline day after the injury to Josh Sargent, who started the season strongly but suffered an ankle ligament issue against Huddersfield Town in the 4-0 win on Saturday.

Josh Sargent injury

David Wagner indicated earlier this week that Sargent is facing months out rather than just weeks but that they were awaiting confirmation on the full extent of his issue.

Wagner refused to rule out signing a replacement but indicated that he was happy with his current options.

He told Pink'Un: "After today's performance, we've seen that we have a good squad. We have a reliable squad even if the squad is not huge in terms of numbers.

"Maybe today we were very young, or inexperienced if you like. At the end of the day, you know how it is. The transfer window is open and as long as it is open, I don't like to deny anything but I think we have a good squad together."

Norwich City's striker search

Reports would suggest that Wagner is looking to replace Sargent on deadline day. The Canaries have been strongly linked with Everton's Tom Cannon and are thought to have tabled a bid but look set to lose out to Leicester City.

They've now turned their attentions elsewhere as Crook has reported that Moore has emerged as a potential target as this evening's deadline edges closer.

Conor Southwell from Pink'Un has indicated that the Norfolk club are hoping to get a loan deal done for a striker before the deadline but they do face reported competition from Cardiff City and Sheffield United.

Would Kieffer Moore be a good signing for Norwich City?

In Ashley Barnes, Adam Idah and Przemysław Płacheta, Wagner does have options up top despite the injury to Sargent but with Norwich keen to battle for promotion back to the Premier League and making a strong start to the new season, it certainly makes sense for them to sign another striker.

Idah is yet to prove himself as a prolific goalscorer, Barnes has flourished in a slightly deeper role, and Płacheta is not an out-and-out number nine.

Moore, meanwhile, is a proven quantity at Championship level – having hit the 20 goals mark with Cardiff in 2020/21 and delivered 61 goal contributions in 155 second tier appearances in total – and would improve the Canaries squad.

He's got all the attributes needed to lead the line for Wagner and flourish while doing so. He's more than just a target man and this could be a fantastic signing.

What is Bournemouth's stance on Kieffer Moore?

It's not a given that Moore will leave the Cherries.

Crook has indicated that a replacement may be needed before he departs while Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has suggested the Welshman is still in his plans.

Asked whether he expected Moore to depart, he told BBC Sport: "No. Right now we have three forwards, with the option also of Justin [Kluivert].

"We are happy with Dom [Solanke], with Keiffer [Moore], with Antoine [Semenyo]. I think we have different options.

"Yes [I expect Kieffer to stay at the club]. Right now, this is the situation. You can never guarantee with any player because sometimes circumstances change from one hour to the other."