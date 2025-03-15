Norwich City have set an asking price of between €15-20m for star striker Josh Sargent, who has earned transfer interest from the likes of Leeds United in recent times.

Sargent has enjoyed inspired form this term for the Canaries at Championship level and is among a number of strikers being linked with a move to Leeds, who are also reportedly eyeing Tammy Abraham and Wilson Isidor of Sunderland.

It's said that a “host” of Premier League clubs, including high-flying Nottingham Forest, are interested in Sargent's signature heading into the summer. Now, fresh reports have revealed what it will take to prize the United States forward away from Carrow Road.

According to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Sargent is understood to be “planning his next step”, which suggests that a summer exit could be on the cards.

Should Leeds get themselves over the line and secure promotion, that would surely be a bargain price to pay for a man who already has 17 goal contributions for an inconsistent Championship side this term.

Norwich City's Josh Sargent transfer valuation amid Leeds United and Nottingham Forest interest

As per Plettenberg's update, Norwich have set an asking price of €15-20 million (£12.6-£16.8 million) for Sargent ahead of a potential summer saga.

Sargent remains under contract until 2028, a deal which does not contain a release clause, and a number of top-flight clubs may now be setting their sights on the forward with Norwich's valuation in mind.

With promotion to the Premier League set to bring a huge influx of cash to the club, Leeds and, of course, Forest will already have plenty of money to spend. For a Premier League club, the reported asking price is virtually pocket change.

On the face of it, that appears to be a surprisingly low figure for the Canaries to quote, given that they paid a fee in the region of £8 million to sign him from German outfit Werder Bremen in 2021.

According to Plettenberg, there are also several Bundesliga clubs who are keen on the idea of bringing Sargent back to Germany in the summer.

Although the American’s contract at Carrow Road doesn’t expire until 2028, Plettenberg believes the striker is “planning his next step”, which certainly suggests that he is open to a move elsewhere.

That would be music to the ears of Leeds, who will know that although competition for his services looks set to be fierce, they will likely have the money and the pulling power to be one of the front-runners by the time the transfer window opens.

Josh Sargent has been excellent for Norwich City this season

It is no surprise that Sargent has so many potential suitors for his next move, considering the form he has been in for Norwich this term.

The dynamic frontman has been electric for Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side so far this campaign, and looks set to end the season as one of the Championship’s leading marksmen.

Only teammate Borja Sainz and Leeds’ Joel Piroe can better Sargent’s tally of 12 league goals, while his tally of 17 goal contributions is the second tier’s fifth-highest.

Josh Sargent Norwich City seasons, as of 15/03 (as per Fotmob) Season League Games Goals Assists 2024/25 Championship 24 12 5 2023/24 Championship 28 16 2 2022/23 Championship 40 13 2 2021/22 Premier League 26 2 1

Having notched 16 and 13 league strikes respectively in each of his last two seasons, these kinds of numbers are nothing new for the USA international, who has outlined himself as one of the division’s biggest threats, ever since Norwich’s relegation in 2022.

His form this season is made all the more impressive by the fact that he’s playing within a team that has really struggled to find consistency this season.

Hoff Thorup’s men find themselves sat in 12th at present, but a run of just one win from their last eight league games has left a play-off berth looking like a distant possibility, with a seven-point gap now separating them and West Brom in the crucial 6th spot.

While Sargent’s impact at Premier League level wasn’t spectacular in his debut Norwich campaign - he ended the season with just two league goals and one assist - at 25, the frontman looks to be entering his prime, and is certainly a much better player than the last time he got a taste of the top flight.

Whether he gets his next taste of the big time in a Leeds shirt remains to be seen, but with his Norwich exit seeming likely, the Whites will want to make sure they put themselves at the front of the queue to sign him.