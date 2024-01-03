With their form picking up in the last two months, the January transfer window could be a busy one for Norwich City.

Norwich are 13th in the Championship this season, but could see themselves becoming part of the battle for the play-off positions if their form continues. After a slow start to the season, they have now improved, only losing two of their last eight league games. This sees them only five points off the top six.

Manager David Wagner has already said that he wants his team to not get too carried away with looking at the league table, and for them to just focus on the next game as he wants to keep his team grounded in their hunt for a finish in the top six.

This January window could be key for the Canaries, as they look to bolster their squad, and try and keep hold of their star players in the next month.

Jonathan Rowe has gained interest from Brighton and Tottenham

One man who has starred for Norwich this season is Jonathan Rowe, with his brilliant form reportedly catching the eye of Premier League clubs Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report from the Daily Mail (31/12 paper edition; page 84).

The 20-year-old is the Canaries' top scorer so far this season, scoring ten goals in 24 Championship games so far this season, whilst also claiming two assists.

The winger has already garnered plenty of attention from Premier League clubs in the past, with Wolves reportedly having a £15 million bid for him rejected in the summer transfer window.

So it could be tough to keep hold of the England under-21 international in January, but the player's contract does not expire until 2025, so Norwich are in no rush to cash in this window.

Wolves loanee Dexter Lembikisa is being eyed by Norwich

Wolves right-back Dexter Lembikisa is reportedly a target for Norwich along with several other Championship clubs, according to a report from TeamTalk.

Lembikisa is currently on loan at fellow Championship side Rotherham United, who are struggling in the second tier as they sit bottom of the table.

But 20-year-old Lembikisa has impressed for the Millers, scoring once in 25 Championship games so far this campaign.

The Jamaican international's form has also attracted interest from Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town who are keen on taking over his loan deal for the second half of the season.

With Norwich only having one fit natural right back in Jack Stacey, right-back is a position that the club could look to improve this month.

Norwich want Josh Stokes but face competition from other clubs

Norwich are also said to be one of a host of EFL clubs interested in Aldershot Town striker Josh Stokes, according to TeamTalk.

Only signing for Aldershot in the summer, Stokes has had an amazing start to the season, scoring 12 goals in 25 games in the National League for the Shots as he has been a key part of their team, who are aiming for promotion back to the fourth tier of English football after a long period away.

The Canaries are not the only ones interested, with the likes of Ipswich Town, Derby County, Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and AFC Wimbledon also looking to sign the forward in January.

Stokes' contract does not expire at Aldershot until 2025, so it may take a big bid to test Aldershot's resolve.