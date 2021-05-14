Norwich City transfer round-up: Webber reveals Skipp talks, Nyland update, trio could be sold

Norwich City are preparing for life back in the Premier League after winning promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking this season.

The Canaries romped their way to the Championship title this term, and Daniel Farke will now be looking to strengthen his squad and avoid what happened last season when they came straight back down.

Here, we round up the latest Norwich City transfer news and gossip to emerge from Carrow Road heading into the summer…

Nyland talks ongoing

Norwich remain in negotiations with goalkeeper Orjan Nyland regarding a potential extended stay at Carrow Road.

Nyland joined Norwich in January on a deal until the end of the season, but he is yet to make an appearance having provided cover for Tim Krul.

The Athletic report that talks are ongoing between the player and the club, and it is being discussed whether signing a new deal is the right move for him.

Skipp talks held

Stuart Webber has revealed that talks have already taken place between Norwich City, Tottenham Hotspur and Oliver Skipp’s representatives.

Skipp spent this season on loan at Norwich and established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the division.

Skipp made 45 appearances in a Canaries shirt, and has now returned to Tottenham upon the end of his loan spell at Norwich.

But with the club looking to bring him back on loan next season, Webber has revealed that those initial talks have already been held between each party.

Trio could be sold

Norwich are willing to cash in on Jordan Hugill, Marco Stiepermann and Onel Hernandez this summer, but only if they receive the right sort of offers.

The Pink’Un claim that the trio could be sold if Norwich think the offers are acceptable, as Farke looks to reshape his squad.

Hugill, in particular, has struggled for regular game time having been behind red-hot Teemu Pukki in the pecking order.