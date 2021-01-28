Norwich City transfer round-up: Todd Cantwell and Spurs/Leicester interest, Canaries to challenge Watford for signing, bid rejected

With just a few days remaining in the January transfer window, it has been a relatively quiet marker for Norwich City so far.

The Championship league leaders have as yet completed just one senior signing, with left-back Dimitris Giannoulis joining from PAOK on a loan deal that will be made permanent if the club secure promotion back to the Premier League.

However, it seems as though the Canaries may not be done for business just yet, with plenty of speculation continuing to surround Daniel Farke’s side.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the biggest transfer stories surrounding Norwich to have emerged from Carrow Road over the past few days.

Canaries challenge Watford for Rennes midfielder

One player who Norwich are seemingly targeting in the final days of the window, is Rennes midfielder James Lea-Siliki.

According to L’Equipe, the Canaries, along with Championship promotion rivals Watford, Serie A side Genoa and Belgian outfit Anderlecht, are said to be interested in a deal for the 24-year-old.

Rennes are reportedly willing to let Siliki leave on loan with the option to buy, although Watford are said to be the midfielder’s preferred destination, meaning there could be some work to do for Norwich if they are to win this particular transfer battle.

Peterborough reject bid for Clarke

Another midfielder Norwich are seemingly interested in this month, is Peterborough’s Flynn Clarke.

The 18-year-old has scored three goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for Posh at senior level, and the Peterborough Telegraph say that Norwich have had a bid of £700,000 plus add-ons rejected for the teenager.

It is thought that Peterborough will want a seven-figure fee to sell Clarke, rating him as highly as they did James Maddison before selling him to Norwich for £3million as a 19-year-old back in 2016.

Tottenham and Leicester monitor Cantwell

One Norwich player who is currently attracting attention in the transfer market, is midfielder Todd Cantwell.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Premier League duo Tottenham and Leicester City are both interested in a move for the 22-year-old.

However, Spurs are thought to be monitoring the player’s situation rather than lining up a bid, while Norwich are adamant that Cantwell is not for sale despite his contract expiring at the end of next season, with the Canaries drawing up big plans should they win promotion this season.