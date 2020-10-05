Norwich City transfer round-up: Player to leave, Hernandez update, Cantwell and Buendia stance revealed

EFL clubs will have until the 16th of October to complete domestic transfers but the deadline for international moves is tonight, meaning that we’re likely to see some drama before the day is done.

Having been relegated from the Premier League last term, Norwich City have done a pretty good job of keeping their squad together and have made some shrewd additions as well.

There could be some more business done today, however, and we’ve compiled the biggest transfer news concerning the Canaries…

Ben Godfrey complete’s Everton move

One key man that has departed Carrow Road this summer is Godfrey as the defender sealed his move to Everton this morning.

The central defender has signed for the Toffees in a deal reported to be worth in the region of £20 million.

Timm Klose returns to Basel

It appears Godfrey is not the only centre-back on the move either as the Daily Mail has reported that Klose is leaving Norwich to rejoin Swiss club FC Basel.

The 32-year-old made just seven appearances in the Premier League last term and has only featured in the EFL Cup this season.

Have Norwich City ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 9 Have Norwich ever loaned out Max Aarons? Yes No

Norwich’s stance on Onel Hernandez move proving issue

It was reported earlier today by Alan Nixon that the Canaries’ asking price was putting off a potential suitor from their pursuit of Hernandez.

Previous reports have indicated that Istanbul Basaksehir have enquired about the forward, who has featured in every one of the Norfolk club’s games this season.

Canaries expecting more interest in Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia after international deadline

The duo were two of Norwich’s most impressive attacking players last term, grabbing a combined seven goals and nine assists, but the Championship have, so far, managed to hold onto them following relegation.

However, there’s still a fair way to go in the domestic window and the Daily Mail have reported that the Canaries are expecting for there to be more interest both players even after tonight’s deadline.

Both Fulham and Leeds have been linked to Cantwell, while Leeds, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace have been touted with an interest in Buendia.