Daniel Farke’s Norwich City are currently holding firmly onto top spot in the Sky Bet Championship after starting the season in superb fashion following their relegation from the Premier League last term.

Possessing one of the strongest squads in the division at the time of writing, many people will have been left feeling unsurprised by the way in which the Canaries have gone about their business so far on the field of play, with the club of course having previously lifted the Championship title previously back in 2019.

The club may well wish to strengthen their ranks this month however, with mid-season additions having proven to be the making of promotion-hunting clubs in the past, with the signing of one player sometimes proving to be the difference in the long run.

Here, we have devised a round up of all of the transfer rumours that are being talked about involving the Carrow Road outfit as we progress through the January window.

Lucas Piazon

Italian sports publication TuttoMercato has linked the Canaries with a move for Chelsea loanee Lucas Piazon, with the Brazilian currently plying his trade on loan in Portugal with Rio Ave at present.

The player has been on the books of the Premier League club for many years and has so far made just one appearance for the Blues, with a recent report in the Sun suggesting that the player’s contract in West London is set to be terminated.

Capable of playing on either flank and as a number 10 behind the striker, Piazon could well be a smart addition for Norwich this month, with the player having previously gained Championship experience with Fulham in the past.

Orjan Nyland

Pink Un are reporting that Farke is eyeing a move for former Aston Villa shot stopper Orjan Nyland, with the Norwegian currently a free agent after leaving Villa Park by mutual consent last year following the arrival of Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal.

Norwich are sure to be in the market for a goalkeeper, with injuries to both Michael McGovern and Tim Krul this term having caused a few problems for the Canaries, causing the second vision leaders to hand minutes to youngster Daniel Barden in recent weeks.

With Nyland possessing good experience at both club and international level, a move for the 30-year-old would be a wise bit of business for the club this month.

Emiliano Buendia

The Athletic are now reporting that Arsenal have shelved their plans to make a move for the in-form attacker, with the Gunners said to not possess the funding required to meet Norwich’s asking price this month for a player that has netted seven goals in 19 appearances this term.

Currently under contract with the club until 2024, the Championship leaders are in no rush to part with one of their star men, even going as far as to state that neither Buendia, Max Aarons or Todd Cantwell will be departing the club this month.

If they can hold onto the Argentine this month, they will surely put themselves in pole position for promotion this term, with the player having been one of the standout performers of the current season so far.