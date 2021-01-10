Norwich City transfer round-up: Latest with Buendia to Arsenal talk, experienced keeper targeted, winger on radar

Norwich City have enjoyed a brilliant season so far, but the January window could be crucial to the Canaries promotion hopes.

Boss Daniel Farke, who knows what’s required to be successful at this level, will be desperate to keep hold of the key men at Carrow Road. As well as that, he will want to make the few additions that can help the Yellows over the line.

And, here we look at the latest rumours concerning Norwich as the transfer window starts to pick up pace for all clubs…

Buendia to Arsenal just won’t go away

The major worry for Norwich this month centres on one man – Emi Buendia. The attacking midfielder has been brilliant this season, which has attracted the attention of Arsenal.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners stump up the significant cash that would be required to do a deal, but it’s a transfer that the player is believed to want.

Given the stature of the Londoners, and Valencia who are also thought to be keen, it could ensure a nervy end to the window for the Norfolk outfit.

Former Aston Villa man targeted

A serious injury to Michael McGovern has left Tim Krul as the only senior keeper at the club, and he’s now suffering with illness.

So, identifying an experienced backup appears to be a priority, and it has been suggested that Orjan Nyland could join Norwich.

The former Aston Villa stopper is a free agent after leaving the Premier League side a few months ago, and would fit the bill in that he has won promotion from the Championship and has played at a high level.

Lucas Piazon link emerges

Given Norwich’s form, there doesn’t seem to be a need for much work to do in terms of improving the squad – particularly in the attacking third.

Nevertheless, reports have emerged stating that Farke is considering a move for Lucas Piazon. Stoke and Bordeaux are also keen on the Brazilian, who is set to move from Chelsea again this month.