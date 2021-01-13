Norwich City transfer round-up: Emi Buendia update amid Arsenal links, 22-year-old targeted, forgotten man makes exit claim

With Norwich targeting an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this season, the January transfer window look set to be absolutely crucial.

Keeping hold of key players and strengthening their squad with the right signings could be the catalyst for the Canaries to push on during the second half of the season, and secure a swift return to the top-flight of English football.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, there are plenty of rumours doing the rounds involving the transfer business Daniel Farke’s side could be doing over the next few weeks.

Here, we’ve rounded up the latest transfer news surrounding Norwich to have emerged over the last few days, to get a clearer idea of all that.

Emi Buendia contact made

Arsenal’s interest in Emiliano Buendia has been talked about for some time now, and it eems as though they could be taking steps towards a potential move.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who was speaking on Arsenal Fan TV, the Gunners have made contact with Buendia’s agent about a potential January move to The Emirates for the attacker.

However, it seems nothing is certain yet, with the Gunners apparently still to decide whether to make an official approach for the player, something it is suggested they might not do until they have got some of their current squad off their books, with Norwich’s high valuation also an issue for Mikel Arteta and co.

Leitner confirms search for new club

One player who it seems will be looking for a move away from Norwich this month, is Moritz Leitner.

The midfielder, who has not played for the Canaries since last January, has confirmed that his agent has spoken to a number of different ‘associations’ about a potential move away from Carrow Road.

Even so, the German has insisted that he will remain professional while he remains part of Daniel Farke’s squad, amid his desire to get back playing regular first-team football.

Fredrik Andre Bjorkan targeted

With regards to incomings, one player who has been linked with a move to Carrow Road this month, is Fredrik Andre Bjorkan.

The left-back, who helped Bodo/Glimt to their first ever Norwegian title last year, has been linked with a move to Carrow Road as Norwich look to strengthen their options on the left-hand side of their defence.

As well as Norwich, Premier League duo Leeds and Newcastle, as well as Serie A side Sampdoria are all interested in the 22-year-old, according to reports from Italian newspaper La Repubblica, via Sport Witness.