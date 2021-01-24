Norwich City transfer round-up: Emi Buendia latest, Spurs targeting defender, Farke sends transfer message

Norwich City were beaten by Barnsley in the FA Cup yesterday, with the only focus now on securing an immediate return to the Premier League.

Given the Canaries are in a fantastic position at the top of the Championship, the January transfer window isn’t one that was every going to be too busy for Daniel Farke.

In fact, the major worry going into this month centred on keeping key players at Carrow Road. And, it’s been so far, so good on that front, although things can change quickly in football.

Here we look at the latest rumours surrounding the Yellows…

Arsenal interest in Buendia won’t go away

News of Martin Ødegaard joining Arsenal should’ve been a major relief for Norwich, as the Gunners have been strongly linked with Emi Buendia for the past month.

However, reports claim that the influential attacking midfielder is still on the radar of Mikel Arteta, so it could still be a battle for Farke to keep the playmaker at the club.

Prove you’re a true Norwich City fan by getting 100% on this 19-question quiz about former Canaries strikers

1 of 19 Did Grant Holt score 100 goals for the club? Yes No

Spurs join chase for Max Aarons

Another key man who has been attracting interest from top Premier League clubs is right-back Max Aarons.

Even though a summer move to Barcelona fell through, the England U21 international has played superbly in the Championship, with Spurs now monitoring the defender.

It’s stated that £20m will be required to do any transfer, although there is a hope at Norwich that Aarons will stay until the summer.

Farke sends striker transfer message

The defeat at Oakwell came at a bigger cost for Norwich, as Jordan Hugill picked up a hamstring injury.

With Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah also out, that has left the Canaries short up top, even though the Finland international is nearing a return.

Nevertheless, Farke made it clear that he won’t be tempted to go into the market.