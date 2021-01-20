Norwich City transfer round-up: Emi Buendia latest, chances of signing 11-goal midfielder lessened

Norwich City are in a great position in the Championship.

With the campaign now passing the halfway stage of the season the hope for Daniel Farke’s side is that they can continue the sort of form that has seen them move clear at the top of the table.

Of course if they’re to do that then they’ll need to ensure that the January transfer window is a productive one.

Here we aim to bring you the latest transfer gossip surrounding the Canaries…

Jorge Grant

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is confident of agreeing a new contract with Jorge Grant.

Reports in November suggested that Norwich City were one of the clubs chasing his signature after a fine season in League One that has seen him score 11 goals and create eight more.

But speaking to Lincolnshire Live Appleton said talks were going well, saying: “They are. Hopefully by the end of the month – I think that’s a key marker for us – it’ll be a positive outcome.

“If it’s not, it’s not. I completely respect all parties. It’s been very amicable so far.

“Jorge’s performances have still been outstanding. From his point of view there have been no distractions.”

Emi Buendia

Arsenal are unlikely to make a move for Emi Buendia this month, according to reports from Goal.

The Norwich City star has attracted plenty of interest after a thoroughly impressive campaign so far, leading to speculation that he could be on the move in January.

However it seems that the Canaries’ £40million asking price means that any offer from the Gunners will have to wait until the summer at the earliest.