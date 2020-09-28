Norwich City transfer round-up: Cantwell to Leeds United latest, Ben Godfrey update, Max Aarons news

Norwich City have endured a mixed start to their first season back in the Championship under the management of Daniel Farke.

The Canaries were relegated from the Premier League last season, and will be eager to return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Norwich are currently sat 13th in the Championship table after they were beaten by AFC Bournemouth in their most recent fixture in the second-tier.

It’s already been an interesting summer transfer window for Farke’s side, with new faces arriving, whilst some others have been linked with a move elsewhere.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours involving Norwich City ahead of Deadline Day on 5th October.

Max Aarons

Aarons has previously been linked with a move to Barcelona, but they have instead pursued a move for Ajax defender Sergino Dest.

But that hasn’t stopped interest coming in from other clubs for Aarons’ services, with German giants Bayern Munich being the latest club to register their interest in landing his signature according to the Daily Mail.

Aarons has been a regular in the Norwich City team in the last three seasons, but it’ll be interesting to see whether the Canaries can convince him to stay at Carrow Road if a bid from Bayern Munich is made.

Todd Cantwell

Cantwell was one of the few players in the Norwich team to come out of last season with any credit for their performances.

It appears as though these strong showings haven’t gone unnoticed though, with Leeds United reportedly eyeing a move for Cantwell before the transfer window closes.

The Daily Mail claim that a deal could be worth in the region of £15million, although a formal bid is yet to be submitted by Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Ben Godfrey

Norwich’s captain has been linked with a move to Fulham recently, as they look to strengthen their defensive options after winning promotion into the Premier League last season.

Football Insider have revealed that Fulham have made an approach to sign Godfrey, although it is believed that the Canaries are reluctant to let him depart, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.