Norwich City transfer round-up: Buendia update amid Villa, Leeds links, Cantwell and Ben Godfrey latest

Norwich City kicked off the new 2020/21 campaign with a victory against Huddersfield Town, as a solitary Adam Idah goal secured the three points for Daniel Farke’s men.

With the transfer window still open until October, the Canaries will be assessing their options and making decisions on whether to offload and bring in new players as they aim for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Norwich were busy early on in the transfer window but the latest talk regarding transfers at Carrow Road is regarding potential outgoings, as summarised in this Canaries transfer round-up:

Emi Buendia

The attacking midfielder has revealed he wants to be playing Premier League football, and has admitted that if a very good offer came in for him, he could depart the club.

Speaking to PA Sport via Sports Mole, Buendia said: “I’m still here, I will fight for the team but if a very good offer for me arrives they are open. We’ll decide what’s best for everyone.

“Me and my family have loved the city since we arrived but I want to play in the best league in the world and would like to stay in a Premier League team.”

Leeds, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are just some of the top-flight sides who have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old.

Todd Cantwell

The midfielder was one of the Canaries’ stand-out figures in the Premiuer League last term, and he’s regarded as one of the club’s most prized assets.

There is growing talk that the player could well be moved on to help balance the books financially at the club, following their relegation to the Championship.

Cantwell started Norwich’s fixture with Huddersfield on the weekend, playing on the right of a three behind striker Teemu Pukki.

The midfielder has previously been linked with the likes of Liverpool after his impressive 2019/20 season.

Norwich have already moved on Jamal Lewis this summer and more departures are expected.

Ben Godfrey

Godfrey firmly falls into the same category as Buendia and Cantwell, and looks like one of the players who could be moved on by the club.

Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen are supposedly long-term admirers of the centre-back, and could make a move for the defender.