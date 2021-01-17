Norwich City transfer round-up: Buendia price-tag becomes clearer, 25-year-old signing edges closer, free-agent talks held

It could be a big few weeks for Norwich City in the context of their season.

With the January transfer window now entering its final two weeks, the Canaries will want to get their business right, to make sure they have the perfect squad to maintain their place at the top of the Championship table.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, there has been a fair amount of transfer speculation around Daniel Farke’s side recently.

So here, we’ve taken a look at the latest transfer stories surrounding Norwich to have emerged over the past few days.

Buendia valuation claims explained

Arsenal’s interest in Emiliano Buendia has been one of the longer-running stories of the January transfer window, and it seems there is still plenty to be cleared up in that regard.

Recent reports had claimed that Norwich will demand around £40million for the attacker, although it now seems as though that may not be the case.

According to an update from football.London, that reported fee is “wide of the mark”, although it is still thought that Buendia will not be cheap, meaning there could be some way to run yet on this one.

Giannoulis close to Carrow Road move

One player who looks to be close to completing a move to Norwich, is Dimitris Giannoulis.

Reports from Greece earlier in the week had revealed the Canaries interest in the PAOK left-back, and it now seems as though the 25-year-old could be a Norwich player sooner rather than later.

According to reports from the Pink Un, Giannoulis has begun his medical, and will complete a loan move that will become permanent if the Canaries win promotion, and could be worth up to £7million, with an announcement expected before Norwich face Bristol City on Wednesday.

Nyland talks held

With Michael McGovern injured, it seems Norwich are considering the possibility of signing an experienced goalkeeper to provide back-up for Tim Krul.

According to reports from the Eastern Daily Press, the Canaries have held talks with Nyland about a potential deal for the 30-year-old, who is a free-agent after leaving Aston Villa last year.

Both sides are now said to be considering their options, with Norwich thought to have other potential targets under consideration if no move for the Norwegian materialises.