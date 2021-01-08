Norwich City transfer round-up: Buendia and Aarons update, Brazilian attacker linked, goalkeeper targeted

Norwich City are sitting pretty at the top of the Sky Bet Championship, with a return to the top tier of English football firmly in their sights.

With the talent at their disposal you’d expect nothing less, and now the focus shifts to keeping the pack together for the rest of the season.

There doesn’t seem to be much in the way of transfer rumours surrounding incomings for the Canaries this month, with the battles seemingly going in the way of keeping hold of their star assets.

Let’s look at all the speculation surrounding Carrow Road as the club face a key month in their charge for promotion back to the Premier League.

Emiliano Buendia

Buendia is rumoured to have been an Arsenal target for months, and he’s certainly showing his suitors why he’s wanted so much with his Championship performances this season.

City have been firm on their stance though, saying they won’t entertain any transfer or part-exchange offers for the Argentinian.

The latest on this saga is that Arsenal seem very unlikely to pursue a move for the 24-year-old this month, with The Athletic reporting they’re willing to wait until the summer before making their play.

Max Aarons

The talented full-back has been a key player for Norwich in the last few years, attracting the interest of global giants such as Barcelona.

Man United have been another club to be linked to the 21-year-old recently, but The Athletic have reported that there has been no contact between Norwich and the Red Devils – who want more of a ‘ready-made’ right back to challenge Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

That will be relief to Norwich fans who want Aarons and Buendia to keep their partnership on the right side of the pitch going for at least the rest of the current campaign.

Did Norwich City sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 Did Norwich City sign Leroy Fer for more or less than £1million? More Less

Orjan Nyland

With Michael McGovern being struck down by an injury, a new goalkeeper seems like a priority, especially with Tim Krul just returning from injury himself.

The Dutchman has also tested positive for COVID-19, meaning young goalkeeper Daniel Barden is likely to play against Coventry in the FA Cup this weekend – but Nyland could be the man to challenge Krul in the near future.

The ex-Aston Villa man, who has 28 caps for Norway, is being lined up as a January acquisition according to the Pink’un, and would be a solid pick-up.

Lucas Piazon

TuttoMercato linked the Canaries with the Brazilian attacker this week, along with fellow Championship outfit Stoke and French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

The long-serving Chelsea player – who has made just a single league appearance for them in nine years – is set to have his contract terminated so he can explore a permanent move elsewhere.

Piazon could easily slot in the number 10 role for the Canaries if needed or provide competition for Todd Cantwell cutting in from the left, so he would be a good signing should they move for the 26-year-old.