Norwich City transfer round-up: Arsenal’s Emi Buendia pursuit takes fresh twist, Canaries join West Brom and Swansea in EFL chase

The January transfer window is moving into the last week or so, and things are really heating up.

Clubs have 10 days in which to complete their dealings as they look to ensure that objectives are met this season as the Championship starts to take shape.

For Norwich City there’s just one objective.

Sitting top of the table, Daniel Farke’s side are looking good value for a return to the Premier League but there’s no doubt that they’ll be hoping that the final stages of the transfer window don’t leave them looking vulnerable.

Here’s the latest transfer news surrounding the Canaries

Emi Buendia

Representatives of Emi Buendia are set to travel to London to hold talks over a move to Arsenal, according to reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The Norwich City playmaker has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, however no deal has yet been agreed.

It’s claimed that a deal will not be agreed for this month, but instead the informal talks could be with a summer transfer in mind.

Pelly Ruddock

Norwich City are one of the clubs interested in a move for Pelly Ruddock, according to Football Insider.

The Luton Town midfielder has enjoyed an excellent season for the Championship side leading to reported interest from West Brom, Swansea City and the Canaries.

The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer and with no new deal yet agreed it seems that Luton could be open to selling as they look to recoup a transfer fee for their key man.