Norwich City transfer round-up: Alex Pritchard update, Max Aarons latest, player departs Carrow Road

Norwich City remain unbeaten in the Championship since their return after Przemyslaw Placheta’s 85th-minute equaliser earned them a point against Preston North End on Saturday.

The Canaries have done some shrewd business in the transfer market already this summer and up to this point, managed to keep most of their squad together.

There is still nearly a month to go until the transfer window slams shut, however, so there could still be a lot of movement both in and out of Carrow Road.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a round-up of all the latest transfer news…

Sam McCallum returns to Coventry City

It was announced over the weekend that McCallum would spend the season on loan with former club Coventry City, in a move that appeared to come out of nowhere.

The Canaries signed the 20-year-old from Coventry in January and he spent the rest of the season on loan with Mark Robins’ side, helping them earn promotion to the Championship.

Despite Norwich returning to the second tier themselves, it seems they feel McCallum is excess to requirements this term and that his time would be better served on loan with the Sky Blues.

Barca’s bid for Max Aarons rejected

As previously mentioned, Norwich have managed to hold onto most of their prize assets this summer.

Aarons is one that has been in the headlines recently as Sky Sports have reported that the Norfolk club has rejected an offer from Barcelona for the defender, with personal terms thought to have been agreed.

Manager Daniel Farke has since claimed he wouldn’t sell the defender for £100 million because he’s too important to the current squad.

Question marks over Alex Pritchard move

The former Canary has been linked with a return to Carrow Road this summer, with TEAMtalk reporting that Brentford are also keen.

However, Mark Armstrong from the Eastern Daily Press has cast doubt over that move – indicating that relations between Pritchard and his former club may be frosty.

Emi Buendia makes Premier League claim

The Argentinian playmaker hasn’t been short of reported suitors this summer with Aston Villa, Leeds United, and Crystal Palace all linked with a move.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Buendia has indicated that he is still keen to return to the Premier League and is happy to have been linked with that trio of clubs.

The Norwich player has stated, however, that he will continue to fight for the club if such a move does not happen.