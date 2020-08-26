Norwich City transfer round-up: Aarons update, Buendia latest & backing for Hugill

Norwich City are preparing for life back in the Sky Bet Championship next season.

Daniel Farke’s stay in the top-flight was a short one, but the Canaries are looking to hit back in the Championship next year and are now awaiting the green-light to get going in the next few weeks.

A meeting with Huddersfield Town looms on the opening weekend of the season, but there’s Luton Town to overcome in the first round of the League Cup before then.

How is Norwich’s squad shaping up, though? We have seen plenty of new arrivals this summer, but what’s the latest transfer news?

We look to bring you it here…

Max Aarons

The talented full-back was seemingly a target for Tottenham from the get-go this summer.

The 20-year-old featured 36 times last season in the Premier League and came out of his debut campaign in the top-flight with plenty of credit.

Tottenham were known to be interested, but The Athletic have reported how there are doubts in North London and a deal isn’t progressing quickly ahead of the new season.

Emi Buendia

Buendia hasn’t featured in the latest pre-season friendly, which has brought speculation surrounding the playmaker’s future.

The 23-year-old made 36 appearances last season, scored one goal and created seven more, plus his form in the Championship the year before was exceptional.

Naturally, there’s been worry amongst the Norwich fans that he’s not been featuring, but Michael Bailey from The Athletic has confirmed that it’s injury rather than a pending transfer behind his absence.

Jordan Hugill

The towering striker has signed from West Ham United, with Hugill arriving after scoring 15 goals last season on loan with QPR.

And, on the back of his arrival, he’s been handed the No.9 shirt and given a huge show of faith by Farke to be the man to fire Norwich back to the Premier League.