Norwich City transfer round-up: 27-goal ace on radar, further Emi Buendia interest emerges

Promotion back to the top-flight looks to be a formality for Norwich City as Daniel Farke’s side continue to romp towards the Premier League.

The Canaries have won 11 of their last 13 games and have gone unbeaten in that time, and promotion could even be confirmed this weekend.

Daniel Farke will already be casting one eye on the summer and strengthening his squad so they avoid going through what happened last season.

Here, we take a look at the latest City transfer news and gossip…

Prolific striker linked

City have bee linked with the signing of VVV-Venlo striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, as per TEAMtalk.

Giakoumakis is currently the Eredivisie’s leading goalscorer, scoring 24 games in 27 league outings this season. He has scored 27 goals in 30 games across all competitions this term.

But Norwich are reportedly eyeing up a move for the Greek forward ahead of the summer, as Farke looks to provide competition for Teemu Pukki.

Further interest in Buendia

Emi Buendia is believed to be attracting interest from Spain, according to Fichales.net.

LaLiga trio Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, and Villarreal are all said to be keeping tabs on the Argentine playmaker, who is a contender for this season’s Player of the Year award.

Arsenal are also keen on the playmaker, with Fichales claiming that everything is set up for him to leave Carrow Road regardless of promotion this summer.

Loan move for Sinani?

Danel Sinani is set to go out on loan to a Championship club in the 2021/22 season, according to Belgian publication Voetbalkrant.

Sinani has spent this season on loan in Belgium with Waasland-Beveren, where he’s scored three times in the league in 17 outings.

But the Luxembourgish winger – who agreed a deal to join Norwich in April 2020 – is reportedly set to be sent on loan to a Championship club this summer.