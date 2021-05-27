Norwich City transfer plan revealed if Manchester United target departs Carrow Road

Norwich City are interested in signing Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United if they lose Max Aarons in the summer.

It’s no secret that the current Canaries right-back is attracting plenty of interest, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich thought to be among the clubs chasing Aarons.

Therefore, Norwich will not be able to stand in the way of the player is a suitable offer arrives, and it appears they are already making plans for his potential replacement.

That’s after the Daily Mail revealed that Bogle is a target. The former Derby man was one of the bright spots for the Blades following their disappointing relegation, so they would normally be reluctant to sell.

However, the update claims that sales will need to happen as the club deal with the financial implications of dropping down to the second tier, with the 20-year-old one of a few in the squad who could command a decent fee.

Slavisa Jokanovic has been named as the new Sheffield United boss, with the ex-Fulham chief set to oversee a busy summer at Bramall Lane.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that Norwich are lining up replacements for Aarons because they are smart operators and they will know that there’s every chance the defender will leave.

In terms of replacements, Bogle would be a very good addition. He has shown this season that he is capable of playing in the top-flight, and at 20, he is the sort of long-term signing that would fit in well at Norwich.

But, even though Sheffield United will raise cash from player sales, you can be sure that they will put up a fight to keep Bogle.

